PM Cites Added Vigour In India's Fight Against Terror & Defeat Of Terrorist-saving Logic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, November 26, gave a keynote address at the Republic Summit 2019 for the second consecutive year. PM Modi spoke about the 26/11 terror attacks on its anniversary and about the steps taken by his government to fight terrorism since coming to power in 2014.

PM Modi said, "Today is the anniversary of 26/11 attacks in Mumbai. We all know very well, after the attack, the backers of terror were dealt in a soft manner. Today, India is fighting with added vigour against terrorism. Every logic that used to save terrorists from punishments has been defeated."

'Re-established Constitutional integrity across the nation'

Speaking about the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A, PM Modi said, "Article 370 had been termed temporary in our Constitution since day 1. Some people and some families, only for political benefits, had treated it as a convention and ignored it for a long time. By doing so, they insulted the Constitution. The uncertainty which was created because of Article 370, helped the separatists and their interests in the region. Our government, by abrogating Article 370 and 35A has re-established the Constitutional integrity across the nation. Now, new doors are opening up for the development of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh."

'Over 50 lakh people in Delhi have got an assurance'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke about the uncertainty faced by the families in Delhi. PM Modi said, "For decades, there was a lot of uncertainty in the lives of millions of Delhi's families. People used to buy houses here, with their hard-earned money, but that house was not theirs completely. This problem remained constant."

The Prime Minister further said, "Real estate sector was running without any regulation. Our government has made laws and has infused ₹25,000 crores in the real estate sector to finish unfinished housing projects. Now, over 50 lakh people in Delhi have got an assurance of living in their own homes."

