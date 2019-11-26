WATCH: PM Modi Cites Multiple Anecdotes To Why 130 Cr Indians Now Put 'Nation First'

Speaking at the Republic Summit 2019 on the theme 'India's Moment', Prime Minister Narendra Modi cited multiple anecdotes to suggest that Indians have now put the national interest first. "The theme of your summit, India's moment – Nation first, reflects sentiments of every Indian. The thoughts of 130 crore Indians now puts the nation first." PM Modi was speaking on the first day of the two-day Summit held in Taj Hotel, New Delhi on Tuesday.

Anecdote of Give It Up Campaign

"Friends, you might remember, few years back I had made a small appeal that those who can afford giving up gas subsidy may give it up. It was a small appeal, but after this, more than one crore people gave up their gas subsidy. This is putting the Nation first."

The Modi government in 2014 had launched the ‘#GiveItUp’ campaign which is aimed at motivating LPG users who can afford to pay the market price for LPG to voluntarily surrender their LPG subsidy. The move has saved the public exchequer hundreds of crores of rupees.

"After July 2017, more than 63 lakh of those senior citizens who used to get subsidy on train tickets voluntarily gave up that subsidy. This is nation first," said PM Modi. The Centre had in 2017 appealed to senior citizens to voluntarily opt out of getting concessions on Railway tickets to help save the state-run transport huge sums of money.

Nation First through sanitation

"You might remember, a 105-year-old lady in her village sold off all her goats and built a toilet. Not just that, she started a movement to build toilets. This is nation first. A retired teacher in Pune gave a large chunk of his pension savings for the cleanliness movement. Isn't this putting nation first?"

Examples from every corner of India

"Someone is leading the efforts to clean our coastlines, someone is providing education to poor kids to make their future, someone is teaching digital transactions to poor folks, such infinite things are happening in every corner of India and that is Nation First," said PM Modi championing contributions of common people in significant campaigns for India.

New energy to India

"This nation first is the pledge by every India to his country development. It the feeling of responsibility to the nation that today is providing new energy to India. And so the theme you kept for the Summit, India's Moment – Nationa First, reflects the emotions and sentiments of the country," said Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

