PM Modi: 99% Of Essential Goods Are Being Taxed At Nearly Half As Compared To Pre-GST Era

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday highlighted that 99% of the goods associated with the common man were being taxed at nearly half the tax rate after the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). He made these remarks while addressing the Republic Summit 2019. Pointing out that the governments of many countries had lost power after embarking on GST, he mentioned that his regime went ahead with it for the national interest. Moreover, the PM stated that the tax on key goods had either been slashed substantially or removed altogether.

PM Modi remarked, “Friends, if these people had the veto, then GST could never have been implemented in the country. Experts would consider GST as a very big risk. In whichever country it was implemented, the governments in that country had lost power. This challenge did not stop our ascent, but we implemented this without taking into consideration political gain or loss in the national interest. Today, because of GST, honest business culture is being strengthened in India. And there is control over inflation. Perhaps this is not highlighted in media- 99% of the goods associated with the common man are being taxed nearly half as compared to earlier times before implementation of GST." "There was a time when more than 31% tax was imposed on a refrigerator, vacuum cleaner, juicer, mixer, washing machine, mobile phone, watches. Today, there is only 10-12% of tax on these very items. Only 10-12%. Earlier, there would be tax also on grains, yogurt, lassi, etc. Today, after GST, they have become tax-free,” he said.

'Yes, it is India's moment'

Earlier, the PM stated that the entire country had the confidence that the current period was India’s moment to prosper. He cited this as an important reason for the improved situation of the nation on various fronts such as terrorism, corruption allegations, scams and so forth. Moreover, he pointed out that the focus presently was on finding solutions to problems. PM Modi highlighted how people had seen the resolution of decade-long disputes.

He added, “Ahead of challenges, there is a discussion about solutions. The country is witnessing the decades-long disputes being solved. Sometimes, people express that they did not believe that would be able to witness something like this in their lifetime. Many people say this. There are two main reasons for this. The confidence of India’s 130 crore people which says that- Yes, it is India’s moment. And second, the mindset of the 130 crore Indian people which says- Nation First.”

