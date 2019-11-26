UNMISSABLE: PM Modi charts 5-year Journey From 'Nation Wants To Know' To 'Nation First'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at the Republic Summit 2019 on Tuesday, making a thunderous case for why the feeling of 'Nation First' would culminate in the Nation accomplishing all its goals. Remarking on how it was also the 70th Constitution Day, the Prime Minister raised made a connect between 'Nation Wants to Know' and 'Nation First', charting a journey from one to the other.

PM Modi said: "I extend my greetings to all on Constitution Day. Who can understand better than you that how the journey from 'Nation Wants to Know' to 'Nation First' has been undertaken! In the last five years, everyone in this country has seen this transformation. Earlier, the media only asked questions; it seemed like a recorded bulletin. The topic remained the same- Rs 1000 crore-scam, Rs 1000 lakhs scam, the talks were about a bomb blast, blockages, etc. Now we are talking about a solution. The reasons are: the strong will of 130 crore people in this country who say 'Yes it is India's Moment'. And the mentality of 130 crore people - who are saying Nation First."

The Prime Minister remarked on the theme of the Republic Summit - 'India's Moment, Nation First' through various anecdotes. He said that the theme reflects the sentiments, aspirations, and emotions of every Indian. Apart from highlighting specific points that exemplified 'Nation First', PM Modi determined that the people of the country do not want to live in negativity anymore, they only want to see the country progressing.

