PM Modi Coins 'artificial Logic'; Explains How It Was Used To Stall Issues For Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday while delivering the keynote address at the Republic Summit 2019, coined the term 'artificial logic'. According to him, "Just to carry on with the politics and to stall the issue forever some people have always created an artificial logic in the country." He further said, "They created an atmosphere where they had a reason to avoid everything by saying if a certain thing happens in India, it would have a specific repercussion. If another alternative is looked at, it would create another unforeseen circumstance. They mostly justified their logic by using the word ‘interference'." PM Modi cited Article 370, Ayodhya case and Triple Talaq in terms of the use of 'artificial logic'.

On Ayodhya case

Speaking about the Ayodhya case during his keynote address, PM Modi said, "India faced another issue that had been going on for a lot of years. Different courts held hearings on this issue for many decades. And this issue was Ayodhya. The parties that were in power earlier never tried to solve this sensitive and emotional issue. They were looking for their votes in this issue thus they tried to emphasize the courts to not come up with a solution. There was no reason for this issue to not be solved earlier. But because of the selfish politics of certain organisations and political parties, the Ayodhya issue was stalled so much. If it was in their hands, they would’ve never let this issue to be solved."

Read: Jharkhand Assembly elections: PM Modi to address 2 rallies on Monday

Read: PM Modi addresses MPs to mark 'Samvidhan Diwas',says 'Constituion strengthens our ties'

On Article 370

The Centre on August 5, abrogated Article 370 revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and further bifurcated the state into two Union Territories- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. Speaking about it, PM Modi said, "Article 370 had been termed temporary in our Constitution since Day one. Some people and some families, only for political benefits, had treated it as a convention and ignored it for a long time. By doing so, they insulted the Constitution. The uncertainty which was created because of Article 370, helped the separatists and their interests in the region. Our Government, by abrogating Article 370 and 35A has re-established the Constitutional integrity across the nation. Now, new doors are opening up for the development of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh."

Read: Invest in research at universities: PM Modi to governors

Read: Kumaraswamy attacks Modi over India's financial situation