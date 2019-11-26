At Republic Summit, PM Modi Illuminates Significance Of India's Moment-Nation First Theme

Delivering the keynote address at the Republic Summit 2019 on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the entire country had the confidence that the current phase was India’s moment to prosper. He cited this as an important reason for the improved situation of the nation on various fronts such as terrorism, corruption allegations, scams, and so forth. Moreover, he pointed out that the focus presently was on finding solutions to problems. PM Modi highlighted how people had seen the resolution of decade-long disputes.

The PM remarked, “In the last 5 years, this country has seen this transformation. Earlier, 5-6 years ago there would only be questions in the mind of people and the media. It felt as if a recorded bulletin is being played. And some things would continue to get repeated. There would be discussions about the scams worth thousands and crores of rupees, then there would be news about scams worth lakhs and crores of rupees in the next week. Sometimes there would be allegations of corruption, bomb blasts in Mumbai, Delhi, and Jaipur, sometimes blockade in the Northeast, sometimes soaring price rise, the country has now progressed way ahead."

He added, “Ahead of challenges, there is a discussion about solutions. The country is witnessing the decades-long disputes being solved. Sometimes, people express that they did not believe that would be able to witness something like this in their lifetime. Many people say this. There are two main reasons for this. The confidence of India’s 130 crore people which says that- Yes, it is India’s moment. And second, the mindset of the 130 crore Indian people which says- Nation First.”

General Bipin Rawat addresses the Republic Summit 2019

Earlier, the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Rawat addressed the Republic Summit 2019. The Army Chief began by paying tribute to those who had died in the dastardly 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai, and those who had then fought to defeat terrorists. He stated that the ethos of the Indian Army provided for an unwritten but powerful Code of Conduct. Mentioning that every institution has its set of guiding principles, he stated that it was an “elevated platform” from which the Army personnel are expected to carry out their task. He revealed that this ethos had resonated in many jawans and officers over the years.

