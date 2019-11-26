PM Modi: India Can Achieve Every Goal If We Go Ahead With The Principle Of 'Nation First'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at the Republic Summit on Tuesday evening, speaking about how every goal can be achieved if the policy of 'Nation First' is adopted. PM Modi also listed various other objectives of the NDA government that were realized with this policy.

READ: Army Chief General Bipin Rawat Delves Deep Into Indian Army's Fabric, Explains Its Ethos

'One nation objective delivers the goals'

He said "Friends, the speed at which work is taking place in this country is incredible. In 60 months, almost 60 crore people were able to access toilets, in less than three years, eight crore households were able to get gas connections. In less than a 1000 days providing electricity to less than 54,000 households, in five years, providing house to more than 150 crores, making 37,000 people joining the banking system, rolling out the biggest health insurance scheme in the world, giving direct benefits to 15 crore farmers, these kind of policies and programmes can be planned and executed only when you and your team have the objective of having 'Nation first'. When you are not selfish and believe in 'sabka saath, sabka vikas', it gives a big boost to development."

READ: Only The Test Of Fire Makes Fine Steel: Watch COAS Gen Rawat's FULL Speech On Army's Ethos

PM Modi also spoke about the Ayodhya verdict and how other political parties with 'different objectives' did not work towards solving the dispute. He said, "India faced another issue that had been going on for a lot of years. Different courts held hearings on this issue for many decades. And this issue was Ayodhya. The parties that were in power earlier, never tried to solve this sensitive and emotional issue. They were looking for their votes in this issue thus they tried to emphasize the courts to not come up with a solution. There was no reason for this issue to not be solved earlier. But because of the selfish politics of certain organisations and political parties the Ayodhya issue was stalled so much. If it was in their hands, they would’ve never let this issue to be solved."

He continued, "Just to carry on with their politics and to stall the issue forever some people always created an artificial logic in the country. They created an atmosphere where they had a reason to avoid everything by saying if a certain thing happens in India, it would have a specific repercussion. If another alternative is looked at, it would create another unforeseen circumstance. They mostly justified their logic by using the word ‘interference’. READ: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar On Ayodhya Case: 'When The Judgment Comes, It Cannot Be Challenged'

READ: BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar Appointed Maharashtra Protem Speaker