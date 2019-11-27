PM Modi Says 'some Can't Digest When Something Good Is Happening', Cites Examples

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his keynote address on Republic Summit, spoke about various mechanisms that have been applied to stymie policymaking over a range of issues, be it NPAs in the banking system, EVMs, the Aadhar implementation or the procurement of Rafale aircraft. While speaking on the ruckus that was created by some forces over the NPAs, PM Modi asked, “do you remember how much noise some people made about the NPAs. This is a part of the pattern. Before every Parliament session, these people come up with some new lies and then they impose these lies on everyone.”

'The pattern'

Speaking on the 'artificial fear' that is created by some forces, PM Modi said, “They (opposing forces) will make it breaking news, and then the whole ecosystem will start magnifying the falsification.” He added, ”people from media make backgrounder packages, they connect the dots. Remember, this opposing pattern emerged with the NPAs, the same pattern went with the EVMs, the same pattern went with the Rafale too.”

“Some days back, in a historic move, when the government reduced the corporate tax, there were voices against it. And nowadays, the election board has become their favorite topic,” PM Modi added.

PM Modi opined that these opposing forces cannot digest whenever there is something good happening in the country. “Friends, whenever there is anything remarkable happening in the country, some people start getting stomach-ache. You tell me, the ruckus on Aadhaar, some people went to Supreme Court to stop Aadhaar from becoming a legal document of identity. These people applied all their might to malign Aadhaar's implementation. But friends, today, Aadhaar has become a great medium for ensuring the rights of the common man in this country.

Speaking on the highlights of Aadhaar, PM Modi said, "the world is surprised by the data that we have with the help of Aadhaar biometric identification, There will be no leader of any country in the world who failed to discuss with me and praise the Aadhaar biometric system."

