If It Was Up To Them...: PM Modi Opines On The Role Of “some Families” In Article 370

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at the Republic Summit on Thursday, speaking on the theme of 'Nation First'.

Speaking about how by putting the Nation First, numerous decades-old problems had been resolved, he cited the abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A of the Constitution and the bifurcation of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that everyone knows what India has suffered because of Article 370 and now everyone has also witnessed how the problem has been dealt with.

'By doing so, they insulted the Constitution'

PM Modi said, "Article 370 had been termed temporary in our Constitution since Day 1. Some people and some families, only for political benefits, had treated it as a convention and ignored it for long time. By doing so, they insulted the Constitution. The uncertainty which was created because of Article 370, helped the separatists and their interests in the region. Our Government, by abrogating Article 370 and 35A has re-established the Constitutional integrity across the nation. Now, new doors are opening up for the development of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh."

'There was no reason for this to not be solved earlier'

Similarly, speaking about the Ayodhya issue and the politics over it, he said, “Friends, India faced another issue that had been going on for a lot of years. Different courts held hearings on this issue for many decades. And this issue was Ayodhya. The parties that were in power earlier never tried to solve this sensitive and emotional issue. They were looking for their votes in this issue thus they tried to emphasize the courts to not come up with a solution. There was no reason for this issue to not be solved earlier. But because of the selfish politics of certain organisations and political parties, the Ayodhya issue was stalled so much."

'They mostly justified their logic by using the word 'interference'"

The Prime Minister continued and said, "If it was in their hands, they would’ve never let this issue to be solved. Just to carry on with their politics and to stall the issue forever some people always created an artificial logic in the country. They created an atmosphere where they had a reason to avoid everything by saying if a certain thing happens in India, it would have a specific repercussion. If another alternative is looked at, it would create another unforeseen circumstance. They mostly justified their logic by using the word ‘interference’."

