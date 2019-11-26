PM Modi Explains: 'With Aadhaar, Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore Was saved From Going Into Wrong Hands"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, November 26, delivered a keynote address at the Republic Summit 2019. Speaking about Aadhaar and the way it eradicated corruption, he said, "We had more than eight crore people on paper who were never born, whose existence was only on paper. These "paper people" used to take gas subsidies, pensions, salary and even scholarships. They have a large amount of money. And I don't need to say where it must be going."

Further, he said, "Aadhaar has helped in getting their truths out. With this, 1.5 lakh crore rupees was saved from going into wrong hands. This is how corruption ended. We stopped this system's leakage through the medium of Aadhaar. We did this because 'Nation First.'"

PM Modi on Aadhaar

Highlighting the move on Aadhaar, PM Modi said, "The world is surprised by the data that we have with the help of Aadhaar biometric identification, There will be no leader of any country in the world who failed to discuss with me and praise the Aadhaar biometric system." Further, he took at a dig at the opposition and said, "Whenever there is anything remarkable happening in the country, some people start getting a "stomach-ache". You tell me, the ruckus on Aadhaar, some people went to Supreme Court to stop Aadhaar from becoming a legal document of identity. These people applied all their might to malign Aadhaar's implementation. But friends, today, Aadhaar has become a great medium for ensuring the rights of the common man in this country."

On disputes being solved

According to PM Modi, "Challenges present an opportunity for discussing solutions. The country is witnessing the decades-long disputes being solved. Sometimes, people express that they did not believe that they would be able to witness something like this in their lifetime. Many people say this. There are two main reasons for this. The confidence of India’s 130 crore people which says that- Yes, it is India’s moment. And second, the mindset of the 130 crore Indian people which says- Nation First.”

