PM Modi Uses The Most Relatable Anecdote To Make A Make A Point On Aadhaar

Delivering a keynote address on the first day of the Republic Summit on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioned the negativity spread by people on every issue. Speaking about Aadhaar, the Prime Minister said that there are some people who even went to the Supreme Court on an issue like Aadhaar which has proved to be beneficial for the people of India.

#PMatRepublicSummit | I have faith that the feeling of 'Nation First' will enable the Nation to achieve its lakshya: PM @narendramodi at #RepublicSummit https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/zAq4iGcNMp — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2019

PM Modi said: "Some people have a problem with transparency in the system. There were few who went to the Supreme Court, regarding Aadhaar, they must know that all the world leaders asked me about the Aadhaar. The effect of Aadhaar - I will tell you a story, as per documents - more than 8 crore people are not even born, but they died, they had widows and were getting the widow pension. This was a loophole. Few people were filling their pockets under these under the name of those who existed only on papers. These people were availing all government facilities, these people earned subsidies, pensions, scholarships, and other such benefits, but existed only on papers. Aadhaar helped in exposing them. Because of Aadhaar, we have prevented the leakage of around 1.5 crore rupees. I repeat - 1.5 crore rupees. Imagine, there was no system to stop it. Imagine how many corrupt people would have criticized us because we took this step, but we, nevertheless did it, because of Nation first."

WATCH: 'They helped shape our ethos': Army Chief Gen Rawat hails veterans who epitomised valour

#PMatRepublicSummit | Over 8 cr people existed in paperwork only in India. They did not even take birth, ever. These people earned subsidies, pensions, scholarships, and other such benefits: PM @narendramodi at #RepublicSummithttps://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/OFzYnrk6Zx — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2019

WATCH: Major Gaurav Arya's moving message on the 'price of our freedom' will stir your soul

PM Modi, while delivering the keynote address at the Republic Summit 2019 also said that with Nation First, the goal of USD 5 trillion economy will be achieved. He said, "Friends, along with constant efforts to improve the standard of living in India, the country has also set an aim of USD 5 trillion economy and I am confident that with the motto of 'Nation First' will get the desired result of all our efforts and the country will also achieve all its goals. Friends, I hope that in this summit, with this feeling, the new possibilities of a new India will be discussed extensively at new opportunities."

WATCH: Republic Summit 2019 : COAS General Bipin Rawat honours a few of India's heroes

Republic Summit 2019 LIVE Updates: It's India's moment - Nation First