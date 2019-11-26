PM Modi: With The Motto Of 'Nation First' We Will Surely Achieve $5 Trillion Economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, November 26, while delivering the keynote address at the Republic Summit 2019 opined, with the motto of 'Nationa First,' he is confident that India will achieve its goal of 5 trillion dollar economy. PM Modi reflected upon the transformation of India in the past 5 years as he highlighted his government's accomplishments. He also spoke about the feeling of responsibility towards our nation that is giving India a new energy.

'India will achieve all its goals'

PM Modi, while delivering the keynote address at the Republic Summit 2019 said, "Friends, along with constant efforts to improve the standard of living in India, the country has also set an aim of USD 5 trillion economy and I am confident that with the motto of 'Nation First' will get the desired result of all our efforts and the country will also achieve all its goals. Friends, I hope that in this summit, with this feeling, the new possibilities of a new India will be discussed extensively at new opportunities."

Furthermore, the Prime Minister added, "Today the wheel of time has also witnessed that when the nation is put first the country takes massive decisions and also shows the will to accept those decisions and move forward. Friends, this thinking of a constantly evolving country is a big sign for us and all the political parties in the country. The people of the country do not want to be tangled in a cobweb of confusion, not in negativity either, the population only wants to see India growing and developing. Friends, the doors of new success only open when you accept new challenges. Our government has not only accepted challenges but has also put in constant efforts in dealing with the solutions."

The PM remarked, “In the last 5 years, this country has seen this transformation. Earlier, 5-6 years ago there would only be questions in the mind of people and the media. It felt as if a recorded bulletin is being played. And some things would continue to get repeated. There would be discussions about the scams worth thousands of crores, then there would be more news about scams worth lakhs of crores the next week. Sometimes there would be allegations of corruption, bomb blasts in Mumbai, Delhi, and Jaipur, sometimes blockade in the Northeast, sometimes soaring price rise, however, he added that the country has now progressed way ahead.

