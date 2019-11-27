Media Relevant Or Irrelevant? Hear I&B Min Prakash Javadekar's Mayawati Anecdote & Decide

Speaking at the Republic Summit 2019, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar cited former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati's 'best' example with reference to the relevance of media. Giving an example of Mayawati's victory in the 2007 elections, he said,

"Mayawati won state elections in 2007 and that time in Mayawati's party there were no other speakers; she herself used to do 2-3 public meetings in a day with no TV debate participant or spokesperson, and she won. When she won, she called all press people for lunch and the first sentence she said was that last 8 months you (the media) were busy covering all the big leaders of different parties, so I thought not to bother you." That's when she gave her best about relevance or irrelevance of media."

'Three features of changing India'

The Union Minister of I&B also highlighted the three features of changing India - "Now the aspiration class is not only the middle class of India. Yes, the middle class has grown more than 400 million to 500 million is the middle class. But at the same time, the 300 million who were earlier categorized as poor and we thought they had no aspirations but they had aspirations, they wanted development."

"Now they have a house, LPG, electricity, toilet, they have a bank account, they receive bank benefits and they even have 'Ayushman Bharat' and education of course." Javadekar further stated that the aspiration of the poor people are, "dignity, respect, justice and an opportunity to grow because they know they have capacity but were denied the opportunity. Now, with the opportunity, we will showcase our capacity and that is the new aspiration of the poor class of India and that is the new strength of India. That is the new India before you."

