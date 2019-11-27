Prakash Javadekar: ' Media Should Deliver The Facts, And Viewers Have To Share Views'

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday, November 27, addressed the Republic Summit 2019. During the Summit, Javadekar laid emphasis on the functioning of media and the role played by the people while judging the news. During his address, the Union Minister said:

"Media has to do two things, 1. the news has to be facts, and 2. views have to come from the viewers. The fairness of news is the criterion of good journalism. If your news is wrong, you get exposed in a few days and people will not believe you even if you publish the right news. That is how people decide for the media."

Prakash Javadekar on false propaganda

Adding to his statement further, the Union Minister laid emphasis on the false propaganda run by a few media houses, Javadekar said, "Lies can't win a day, they can have a story a day. Ultimately people believe in reality and facts. When you say everything is abnormal, even when things are normal, people won't accept it because it does not reflect reality. I am very much assured by the public robust commonsense, and that it is what takes the decision."

Javadekar on Howdy Modi

During the Republic Summit 2019, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar also spoke about how India's image has changed with PM Modi at the helm. He specified the 'Howdy Modi' in September, which saw a massive attendance at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

He said, "Modiji is going places, and he is a very tough bargain. But, besides bargains, he is so popular amongst foreign nationals also, including all NRIs and PROs. He has made 5 million Indian origin people throughout the world feel proud to be Indians. Their prestige has gone up, and as an Environment minister, when I go to places, many ministers ask me one specific question - tell us how the meeting of your PM meeting leaders in our country is much bigger than the meeting of our leaders in our country. That's why US President Donald Trump attended the event, he wanted to see the crowd. The Howdy Modi event saw 60,000 people in the stadium and 15,000 outside the stadium. If the stadium's capacity was 100,000 people, then those many people would have filled the stadium. So, that is the craze, prestige, and esteem of India going ahead."

