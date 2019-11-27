Prakash Javadekar Slams 'motivated Reporting' On Kashmir; States Countermeasures

Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar speaking at the Republic Summit 2019 on 'The New India Narrative' with Republic TV's Editor Niranjan and Senior News Editor Sagarika Mitra spoke about sections of the media spreading fake news on Kashmir, especially after the abrogation of Article 370. He said, "The issue is they (media houses) must base their stories on correct perception. I had to carry on Doordarshan 'Kashmir ka Sach' because Syrian demonstrations were shown as Kashmir demonstrations which never happened."

'That is the reality of Kashmir'

Prakash Javadekar continued, "One Afghanistan girl was shown as starving as a Kashmiri girl. That was not the case. Everything is normal. Kashmir is running. Now, all ministers will also be going after this session. So there is nothing. Trains are running full, there are demands that every hour there should be more trains. Now train arrives every two hours, they want more trains like local trains because that is the need of the people. People are already on the road, progressing. Everybody is working. But if someone wants to show that Kashmir is repressive, it is not the case."

He added that newspapers of languages like English, Hindi, Urdu are getting published every day and people can roam around everywhere as there is no Section 144 imposed. Javadekar said, "That is the reality of Kashmir. But if someone wants to do motivated reporting, I don't think that's fair journalism."

Prakash Javadekar cites Mayawati's example

Prakash Javadekar also cited former Chief Minister Mayawati's 'best' example with reference to the relevance of media. Giving an example of Mayawati's victory in the 2007 elections, he said, "Mayawati won state elections in 2007 and that time Mayawati's party had no other speakers, she herself used to do 2-3 public meetings in a day with no TV debate participant or spokesperson and she won. When she won, she called all media persons for lunch and the first sentence she said was that for the last 8 months you (the media) were busy covering all the big leaders of different parties, so I thought not to bother you." That's when she gave her best about the relevance or irrelevance of media.

