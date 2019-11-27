WATCH: Prakash Javadekar States India's Ecological Dividend & Constraints; Gives Numbers

Speaking at the Republic Summit 2019, Union I&B Minister and Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Prakash Javadekar highlighted the environment constraints that the country faces, and said, “Environmentally, our forest cover has grown,our ecology has been certified by the existence of world’s 77 percent of wild tigers, 500 plus lions, 300 plus rhinos, 30,000 plus elephants.This shows that our ecology is also strong despite we being in a constraint. We have 2.5 percent of the landmass, 17 percent of the world population and 25 percent of the world's cattle population, at the same time we have only 4 percent of fresh rainwater resources. So that is the constraint in which we are working still we are growing at a sustainable pace."

READ | At Republic Summit, Amit Shah Outlines Myth Created By Pak Agencies Around Article 370

'With PM Modi at the helm'

The Union Minister also spoke about how the country's image has changed with PM Modi at the helm. He specified the 'Howdy Modi' event in September which saw a massive attendance at the NRG Stadium in Houston.

"Modiji is going places, and he is a very tough bargain. But, besides bargains, he is so popular amongst foreign Nationals also, including all NRIs and PROs. He has taken 5 million Indian origin people throughout the world feel proud to be Indians. Their prestige has gone up, and as an Environment minister, when I go to places, many ministers ask me one specific question - tell us how the meeting of your PM meeting leaders in our country is much bigger than the meeting of our leaders in our country. That's why US President Donald Trump attended the event, he wanted to see the crowd. The Howdy Modi event saw 60,000 people in the stadium and 15,000 outside the stadium. If the stadium's capacity was 100,000 people, then those many people would have filled the stadium. So, that is the craze, prestige, and esteem of India going ahead."

UNMISSABLE: Here's What Happened On A Scintillating Day 1 At The Republic Summit 2019

Javadekar added another instance - the Paris agreement on climate change which witnessed PM Modi's popularity. Javadekar mentioned that he witnessed then US President Barack Obama, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and French President Emmanuel Macron speak to the PM twice at the time of a deadlock in order to come to a solution.

FULL SPEECH: At Republic Summit, PM Modi Makes Powerful Case For Putting 'Nation First'

READ | Republic Summit 2019: PM Modi Lists His Govt's Endeavours Which Put 'Nation First'