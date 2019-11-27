WATCH Prakash Javadekar's Tough Stand Against Pakistan's Propoganda On Kashmir

Speaking at the 'Republic Summit 2019', Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday commenting on the media spreading Pakistan's propaganda said that the people of India do not accept such false reports.

'People will decide'

Speaking on the Pakistans propaganda Javadekar said, "This is absolutely untrainable and people do not accept that. Lies cannot win the day, they can have one story a day but ultimately people believe in reality, they believe in facts. When everything is normal and you go on to say that everything is abnormal people won't accept because that doesn't reflect the reality. I am very, much assured by the public's robust common sense because ultimately the public takes the decision.

Further, Prakash Javadekar cited former Chief Minister Mayawati's 'best' example with reference to the relevance of Media. Giving an example of Mayawati's victory in the 2007 elections,

"Mayawati won state elections in 2007 and that time Mayawati's party there were no other speakers, she herself used to do 2-3 public meetings in a day with no tv debate participant or spokesperson and she won. When she won, she called all press people for lunch and the first sentence she said was that last 8 months you (the media) were busy covering all the big leaders of different parties, so I thought not to bother you. That's when she gave her best about relevance or irrelevance of media."

Javadekar also spoke about freedom of the press, he said, "Show me one instance where the government has given an order or taken an action against any media house. We don't do that because we believe. The whole generation of BJP leaders in ministry have fought against the Emergency and the main fighting cause was press censorship. On June 25, 1975, my father was on the night shift and when he came back home on June 26, he said that there was something unusual. A police officer had come and asked us to show us the news first and it will go only after he passes. To oppose that kind of censorship and muzzling of press freedom and we fought against it. I can guarantee you under the Modi government, Press will have complete freedom and there will be no issue of trampling."

