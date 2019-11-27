The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

PM Modi Highlights How India Now Tackles Terrorism, Cites Defeat Of Terror-friendly Logic

Republic Summit 2019

Speaking on the theme of 'Nation First', PM Modi highlighted India's development journey, as well as the effective way in which it was responding to terrorism

Written By Misha Bhatt | Mumbai | Updated On:
PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday delivered the keynote address at the Republic Media Summit 2019. Speaking on the theme of 'Nation First', the Prime Minister highlighted India's development journey, as well as the effective way in which it was responding to terrorism. On the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, PM Modi said, "How the country now deals with terrorism, is there a need for me to spell it out?" He also took on the various methods and logic that were applied to allow a soft line on terrorism, holding that "All mechanisms that aided terrorists have now been dismantled". 

PM Modi on anti-India forces

During his address,PM Modi also spoke about anti-India forces trying to disturb the peace of the nation. He said, " Anti-India forces have tried everything, but the people of the country rejected them. This is what is 'Nation First'".

READ | Republic Summit 2019 LIVE Updates: It's India's moment - Nation First

READ | J&K: Terrorists target "Back to Village II"; Sarpanch dead

READ | 11 years of 26/11: Mumabi Police pays tribute to the martyrs of the terror attack

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG