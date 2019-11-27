PM Modi Highlights How India Now Tackles Terrorism, Cites Defeat Of Terror-friendly Logic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday delivered the keynote address at the Republic Media Summit 2019. Speaking on the theme of 'Nation First', the Prime Minister highlighted India's development journey, as well as the effective way in which it was responding to terrorism. On the anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, PM Modi said, "How the country now deals with terrorism, is there a need for me to spell it out?" He also took on the various methods and logic that were applied to allow a soft line on terrorism, holding that "All mechanisms that aided terrorists have now been dismantled".

#PMatRepublicSummit | How the country now deals with terrorism, is there a need for me to spell it out? All mechanisms that aided terrorists have now been dismantled: PM @narendramodi at #RepublicSummit https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/INYawbnvL5 — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2019

PM Modi on anti-India forces

During his address,PM Modi also spoke about anti-India forces trying to disturb the peace of the nation. He said, " Anti-India forces have tried everything, but the people of the country rejected them. This is what is 'Nation First'".

#PMatRepublicSummit | Anti-India forces have tried everything, but the people of the country rejected them. This is what is 'Nation First': PM @narendramodi at #RepublicSummit.



Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 — Republic (@republic) November 26, 2019

READ | Republic Summit 2019 LIVE Updates: It's India's moment - Nation First

READ | J&K: Terrorists target "Back to Village II"; Sarpanch dead

READ | 11 years of 26/11: Mumabi Police pays tribute to the martyrs of the terror attack