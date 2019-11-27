Ravi Shankar Prasad: 'Innocent People Will Not Suffer, Complicit Won't Get Away'

Speaking at the 'Republic Summit 2019', Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad on Wednesday slammed the opposition for criticising the government on vendetta politics. Responding to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s question Prasad said that innocent will not be serving through vendetta. He also mentioned that whoever is complicit will also not "get away".

Prasad on Vendetta politics

Answering the question on the vendetta politics Prasad said, "Everyone claiming that P Chidambaram is targeted it's been 100 days he is in jail. All the investigation and hearings are done by the court, not by us and all the bail plea has been raised. But the whole allegation on Chidambaram raises an aspecific issue of Robert Vadra."

"If we(BJP) walk according to the law you guys so we are unfair and if we do not go as per law they(opposition) say it is a vendetta. After all the legal process takes its own time. Let me tell u frankly whoever is innocent will not be serving through vendetta but whoever is complicit won't get away, " he added.

Referring to Lalu Prasad Yadav, he said, "The same used to be said about the Lutyens. The great scholars about the fodders scam of Bihar that Lalu Prasad is being victimized though he has been convicted in several cases. Those who have been raising these boogies and also filing cases against us collusive PILs in the corridors of the Supreme Court and various high courts. If they want to fight with us they can defeat us in the elections. People like losers are filing collusive cases in the Supreme Court cannot run the country, I should be very clear. The country has to be run by those who have the mandate of the people."

