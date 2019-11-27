Ravi Shankar Prasad Opens Up On Career As Lawyer, Says 'Missed Arguing In Ayodhya Case'

Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad in conversation with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Wednesday spoke about his career as a lawyer. He was asked about his experience litigating in various cases including Ram Janmabhoomi case when it was in Allahabad High Court and whether he is tempted to put on his black robe and head back to court as the nation has recently seen a lot of big cases like Sabarimala, RTI and Ayodhya etc.

'I did miss arguing in the Ram Janmabhoomi case'

Ravi Shankar Prasad replied, "Arnab, it was really my privilege. I argued in the fodder scam, a PIL for a CBI inquiry leading to Lalu Prasad being convicted, Bitumen scam, Ayodhya case in the Allahabad High Court. I must confess, I did miss arguing in the Ram Janmabhoomi case because of my ministerial responsibility and without naming one of the judges sitting on the bench met me in a function. He said to me that 'one lawyer we missed, in this case, was you, because the judgment had extensive quotes of your argument. Anyway, good luck.'"

Slams the 'Tukde Tukde' gang

He also launched a scathing attack on the Congress and the 'Tukde Tukde' gang, stating that freedom of speech is important but it is also subject to reasonable restriction, the interest of the security of India and the integrity of India. The Union Minister also said that showing abusive language by the 'Tukde Tukde gang' on certain channels is a gross violation of freedom of the press.

READ | FULL SESSION: Amit Shah blitzes Shiv Sena over Maha wrangle; addresses Ayodhya, UCC & NRC

READ | Dr Abhishek Singhvi explains, 'We didn't seek to form govt', on Cong-NCP-Sena alliance

'No one will be able to break India, till we are in power'

Ravi Shankar Prasad, "Regarding the 'Tukde Tukde' gang, let me ask one question to the entire country and to those who question us about the freedom of press, they have got the right to take out procession but the vulgar abuses showered on certain channels including your channel by some of the processionists, did anyone object to that? That is a gross violation of freedom of the press. Suppose even a single worker of ours would have made abuses even half of what they did, they would have made our life hell. This conspicuous silence of these champions of freedom of the press is only hypocritical."

READ | CMP to 'modulate angularity of ideologies': Dr Singhvi euphemises Cong-Sena's differences

READ | 'Why no challenge then?': Amit Shah confronts Aaditya & Uddhav Thackeray's 'Sena CM' claim