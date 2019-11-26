Republic Summit 2019 : COAS General Bipin Rawat Honours A Few Of India's Heroes

Highlighting the selfless role of the Army, Major (retd) Gaurav Arya kicks off the Republic Summit 2019 that is being held at the Taj Palace in New Delhi. Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat addressed 'Guarding the Nation', paying tribute to the martyrs of 26/11 attack in Mumbai. Following his address, COAS General Bipin Rawat honored India's heroes.

He started off with, Shaurya Chakra winner (Retd) Vembu Shankar Colonel, who is on a one-man mission to connect with maximum families of the soldiers who have lost their lives. He then felicitated wife of Late Sepoy Gajendra Singh, Smt. Puspa Devi, followed by Sepoy Shyam Nandan Mishra who was part of the recovery team, that carried out the opeartion of recovering the army's crash helicopter from water bodies under severe climatic conditions.



'An elevated platform to operate'

The Army Chief began by paying tribute to the victims of the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai, and those who had then fought to defeat terrorists: "Today we recall the patriotism of those brave service officers, police personnel and civilians who fought to defeat terrorism in Mumbai. And the patriotic fervour that was generated by them, I think has generated a new kind of nationalism amongst the citizens of our country.I am indeed delighted to be here as a part of this conclave which epitomises the notion and spirit of the nation.”

