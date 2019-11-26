Republic Summit 2019: PM Modi Lists His Govt's Endeavours Which Put 'Nation First'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday listed out his government's accomplishments in the last five and a half years in power. "The speed and scale with which work is going on in the country is unprecedented," said PM Modi while addressing the audience at the Republic Summit 2019. The two-day Summit in its second year with the theme 'India's Moment – Nation First' is being held at New Delhi's Taj Hotel and will conclude on Wednesday.

Lists out accomplishments

"In 60 months, providing 60 crore Indians access to toilets, giving free gas connections to more than eight crore households in less than three years, providing electricity to 18,000 villages in less than 1,000 days, giving houses to more than 1.5 crore families in less than five years, providing access to banking facilities to more than 37 crore people, launching the world's largest health insurance scheme – Ayushman Bharat – and thereby giving cover up to Rs 5 lakhs to 50 crore citizens, providing direct financial assistance to around 15 crore farmers," said PM Modi.

Nation First is life's mantra, says PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi also said that carrying out such expansive welfare programmes need the feeling of 'Nation First' in the polity. "You can only plan and execute such programmes when you and your team make Nation First their life's mantra." He also reasoned these to explain why the NDA was voted back to power with a larger majority in Lok Sabha elections early this year.

