Republic Summit 2019: Prakash Javadekar Stresses On 'Power Of Innovation'

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday while giving a keynote address at the Republic Summit 2019, spoke about the power of innovation and India's space capabilities. According to him, one of the important steps to changing India is innovating India. He said, "Within the last five years, Indians have changed. Indian industries have changed. They are adopting new technologies and innovating India."

On India's Space capabilities

Speaking about India's space progress and capabilities, Javadekar said, "With our satellites being launched, it is tremendous progress. Now, we can even map the number plate from the sky. And so, I would say that we have tremendous space capabilities. We are sending hundreds of satellites from other countries as well from our pad." The Cartosat-3 was launched on Wednesday, November 27 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

The Hackathon initiative

During his address, the Union Minister also spoke about the Hackathon initiative. He said, "When I was the Education Minister, we started the 'Hackathon'. This initiative was for engineering students. Engineering college students were given problem statements by various ministries and various state governments. They told the students these are the problems that require digital solutions but which are not present today. The students had the option to chose. A team of six students sat together for two months. They would study, they would think, they would come out with ideas, they would experiment and then they came up with the final answer. That is how the hackathon started."

He further said that currently there are over 200,000 students participating in the Hackathon. "So it is huge. Not only popular, but the world's largest hackathon is taking place in India. And this shows the power of innovation," he said. According to Javadekar, "We need to innovate more. If we want to grow, we must innovate. India lacks in innovation. And therefore, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started several programs which are picking up."

