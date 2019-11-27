'Right Men Don't Get Scared Of Me': Kangana Ranaut Opens Up On Being 'intimidating'

Kangana Ranaut answered with a laugh on being asked if men find her intimidating when they ask her out on a date. She quipped about the fact that her strong will and determination do not scare the right men. She added that the kind of men who would want to take advantage of her would probably be scared of her as they would not be able to see an opportunity for that.

Kangana went on to clarify that men who are genuinely fond of her would not be intimidated by her success. She categorically stated that not only the men who are sexually attracted to her but also the creative personalities that she comes across in her career are extremely comfortable around her if they have the right intentions. She also spoke about being comfortable in a work environment where men don't carry the baggage of chauvinism.

"Anger is the most misunderstood emotion"

On that note, Kangana was further questioned about donning the director's hat for her film Manikarnika:The Queen of Jhansi and assuming an authoritative position on the sets. The actor spoke about her strategy in handling a big crew and revealed that she had always used her passion in the most constructive way and that anger is the most misunderstood emotion. She clarified that while expressing anger in violent ways is not right, using it to direct your passion can make it an intense and useful emotion. She likened it to the disciplinary practices in army camps where the use of anger is to fire up the transmission of passion to the team. Kangana said that having a determined tone with her crew members is not something specific to her but it goes beyond an individual's sex or identity.

The 32-year-old actor said, "It needs a certain state which is beyond your sex. It's beyond your identity. You've got to be a person who's beaming with energy, vision, leadership and a sense of co-operation and mentoring your team.. and it's not about what your sex is. It's really not about that and when you come from that space, even if there are people who are 30 years older to you, they look up to you as your leader and I think that's the beauty of it."

