WATCH: Govt Losing A Perception Battle On Agencies? Ravi Shankar Prasad's Emphatic 'No!'

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad was asked about losing the perception battle to the opposition at the ‘Republic Summit 2019’ on the Day-2 of the event. In reply, the Minister said that the Opposition have been disrespecting the democratic institutions in India. In a conversation with the Editor-in-chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami, Ravi Shankar Prasad listed down the number of institutions that has been on the radar of the opposition.

Ravi Shankar Prasad on the Opposition

Ravi Shankar Prasad while speaking at the ‘Republic Summit 2019’ said, “Who blamed the ECI? The Congress party. Who attacked the institution of EVM? The Congress party. When they win the EVM is fine when Mayawati wins then EVM is fine. If Akhilesh Yadav wins then EVM is fine. If Amarinder Singh wins then the EVM is fine. Only if we win, then EVM is faulty. They attacked the CVC (Central Vigilance Commission). From election commission to EVM to CVCs.”

“And one thing is very disturbing that I am seeing, criticism of judgement is always right. That’s our right, we do also criticise. But at times when the personalised attacks I see on the fair characters of judges; is I think is seriously a thing to reflect upon. Who is doing all that, and you are attacking institutions, who led the most vicious attack on the institution with the chief justice of India? Now I have given you six instances to rank demoralisation in the most diabolical morning,” Ravi Shankar Prasad further added.

Ravi Shankar Prasad on vendetta politics

Answering the question on the vendetta politics Prasad said, "Everyone claiming that P Chidambaram is targeted it's been 100 days he is in jail. All the investigation and hearings are done by the court, not by us and all the bail plea has been raised. But the whole allegation on Chidambaram raises a specific issue of Robert Vadra," he added.

