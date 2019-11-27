RS Prasad's Strong Message To Tukde Tukde Gang: 'No One Will Be Able To Break India'

Union Minister of Law and Justice and Communications Ravi Shankar Prasad in discussion with Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami launched a scathing attack on the Indian National Congress and the tukde tukde gang. Prasad stated that freedom of speech is important but it is also subject to reasonable restriction, in the interest of the security and integrity of India. The Union Minister also said that showing abusive language by the tukde tukde gang on certain channels is a gross violation of freedom of press.

READ | Republic Summit 2019 LIVE Updates: It's India's Moment - Nation First

'No one will be able to break India, as long as we are in power'

Ravi Shankar Prasad while speaking with Arnab Goswami at the Republic Summit 2019 said, "Regarding the tukde tukde gang, let me ask one question to the entire country and to those who question us about freedom of press, they have got the right to take out procession but the vulgar abuses showered on certain channels including your channel by some of the pro secessionists, did anyone object to that? That is a gross violation of freedom of press. Suppose even a single worker of ours would have made abuses even half of what they did, they would have made our life hell. This conspicuous silence of these champions of freedom of the press is only hypocritical."

READ | Chidambaram Sent To Judicial Custody Till December 11 In ED's INX Media Case

Tukde Tukde gang can raise any slogan but the attempt to break the country will not be tolerated. Freedom of speech is subject to reasonable restrictions: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at #RepublicSummit @rsprasad https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2019

READ | 'Stance Unchanged': Amit Shah Explains Difference Between Ayodhya & Sabarimala Cases

Furthermore, Prasad added, "Regarding the tukde tukde gang anyone can raise any slogans but any attempt to break India will not be accepted. I would urge the Congress party, they have ruled the country for more than 50 years and I don't think that they have come to a conclusion that they are not going to come to power at all. Maybe the day is too long to understand India. Why they maintain this silence on tukde tukde gang is something baffling. Why did Rahul Gandhi go and sit with them? Gave them legitimacy. We will not spare anyone. I don't want to mention a legal activist. That is how we see it. Freedom of speech is important but freedom of speech is also subject to reasonable restriction, the interest of the security of India and the integrity of India. Therefore, we should also remember our duties to the nation as well. Let me assure you, till the time that our party is in power, no one will be able to break India."

READ | 288 Maharashtra MLAs Sworn-in Ahead Of Uddhav Thackeray Becoming CM, Ajit Pawar Reconciles