S Jaishankar Lauds PM Modi's Leadership, Says 'Today We Have A Clarity About Pakistan'

Speaking with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami at the Republic Summit 2019, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar opined the Narendra Modi-led government had clarity about Pakistan, which was not seen before. He elaborated that there was a firm opinion that was no use talking to Pakistan about anything other than cross-border terrorism. Moreover, he contended that the common man of India had endorsed this leadership in the 2014 and 2019 General Elections.

Jaishankar read, “I think there has been clarity in the last 5 years that unless we address the issue of terrorism, cross-border terrorism, talking about anything else doesn’t make sense. We did not have that clarity before. There are different ways of talking about it. I am not into diplomatic tactics out here. If you ask an average Indian today- what bothers you? He will tell you- it is the Pakistani terror. I mean no one has anything against the average Pakistani. It is the Pakistani policy of terrorism that bothers the average Indian. To me, the Indian street was smarter than Lutyens Delhi. The Indian street got it which is why the Indian produced the electoral outcomes of 2014 and 2019. He added, “Eventually, as I said a lot of it is about fundamentals. Some of it is about image but finally, it’s about leadership, it is about what’s in your head. It’s your thinking. I think today we have a clarity about Pakistan which frankly we didn’t have.”

PM Modi delivers keynote address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the keynote address at the Republic Summit 2019 on Tuesday, November 26. He made a powerful case why the feeling of ‘Nation First’ would culminate in the country achieving all its goals. Highlighting the achievements of the government, he stated how tough decisions such as implementing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) were taken as they were in the national interest.

