Salman Khurshid: 'Let Investigating Agencies Fly, Free Of Any Political Control'

Amid fresh debate in the country over the role of investigating agencies on politically-associated corruption cases, senior Supreme Court advocate and Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that such agencies should be freed from political control "just like birds should be to fly". Khurshid was delivering his opening remarks in a panel discussion alongside BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi on the topic – Safeguarding India's Institutions. The duo was present at the Republic Summit on Wednesday in Delhi.

'Let agencies fly'

"I have a soft corner for birds and animals. This business of caged parrots is something I disagree with. Parrots must be allowed to fly. There's a Gujarat High Court judgement in which all the articles of the Constitution – 14, 16, 19, 21 have been given to birds and said that birds also have the right to fly. So why not let the agencies fly as well free of any control," said Salman Khurshid who is also a former Union Law Minister.

Khurshid's reference

Salman Khurshid in his remark was referring to May 12, 2011 order of Gujarat HC, in which Justice MR Shah stated, “Nobody has a right to inflict pain or suffering on others, inclusive of animals and birds. Even birds cannot be kept in cages by which they suffer pain. To keep birds in cages would tantamount to illegal confinement of the birds, which is in violation of the right of birds to live in free air/sky. For the aforesaid, a specific law might not be required. It is the fundamental right of the bird to live freely in the open sky.”

This judgement was on a 2010 case where the Surat police arrested three bird sellers for offences under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and Section 12 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. 494 birds and animals, including parrots, sparrows, pigeons, lovebirds, rabbits, mice and dogs, being sold in the open market, were seized. The accused did not have a licence for the trade and had kept the birds in small cages, with wings and tails clipped and taped to prevent them flying. They had appealed against this seizure in the HC.

