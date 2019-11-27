Salman Khurshid: 'Parliament Should Have Full Control Of Independent Agencies'

Senior Congress leaders Salman Khurshid on Wednesday, November 27, addressed the Republic Summit 2019 along with BJP leader and Member of Parliament Meenakshi Lekhi.

During the conference, the former Cabinet Minister spoke about how in a democratic nation, independent agencies should be under the Parliament's full control. He said, " I personally think that in a democratic country, parliament must have full control of the agencies as well. There are intelligence committees of the house in the US, there are committees that sacrifice secret service behaviour in the UK, then why not in our country? Why do we make them into a ' holy cow', that nobody can touch them at all? They must be made answerable, you may not interfere in a specific investigation, but at the end of the day, they must be made accountable to parliament. Why do we shy of making them accountable to the parliament?"

'Scrutiny of good governance'

Khurshid also spoke about how the nation needs a role that stands the scrutiny of good governance. He said, " We may have had an upper hand yesterday and you may have an upper hand today, but the hands will change tomorrow. Therefore, what we need is a role that stands the scrutiny of good governance as well as scrutiny of a fair system. I think, somewhere that is lacking. Somebody should inquire and find out whether it is lacking now or whether it was lacking then. At the end of the day, we must have parliament scrutiny of these things."

Calling for the systemic glitches to be fixed, Salman Khurshid said, "People today don't speak to each other on the phone anymore. They say, 'you communicate with me on WhatsApp, not on the telephone.' Are we living in a country that's a police state? I don't even apportion blame on the BJP because they are in power today. If there is a systemic problem, this is a time for you (BJP) to fix it, and we (Congress) will stand by you. Let's fix these glitches in our system."

