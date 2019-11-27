Salman Khurshid: 'Players Trying To Malign Judiciary Must Be Put Down With Firmest Hands'

During the panel discussion at the 'Republic Summit 2019', Congress senior leader Salman Khurshid opined his views on the systematic attack to malign judiciary and the motivated players that are trying to intermediate the judiciary. Asserting that the people trying to intermediate the judiciary should be put down with the firmest of hand, Khurshid said,

"I think we can agree on this business of motivated players for a variety of reasons, not all political parties do these things in the supreme court and I think we stand by the Supreme Court to say that these people should be put down with firmest and firmest of hand or leg or foot or whatever. "

Salman Kurshid then termed the comments made by some of the judicial functionaries post-retirement as 'distressing' and said,

"But having said that, let's not forget that a huge number of important judicial functionaries post-retirement are saying things that are distressing, things even we can't say. There are judges who after retirement are saying that we have obviously not taken the right decision because this is taking the country in the wrong decision. Now if we said that, it could seem churlish but if retired supreme court judges are going to say such things in their own sedate manners, there is something really worrisome there and we must address it."

Appointment of Judges

Furthermore, Khurshid opined his views on the appointment of judges and said, "One of the things that need to considered afresh is the business of appointment of judges because there is a lot of discomforts there. Not necessarily between lawyers and public but amongst lawyers themselves and that needs to be addressed."

