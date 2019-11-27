Sitharaman: 'If I Make Announcements, It Will Be On The Floor Of The House'

The Union Minister of Finance, Nirmala Sitharaman while speaking at the ‘Republic Summit 2019’ said, if there are any big announcements to be made on the big-ticket projects by the government it will be done in the Parliament on the floor of the house. Sitharaman also mentioned that by mid-December there will be many such announcements on infrastructure projects in the country.

Speaking about the infrastructure investments Sitharaman said, "As we are capitalizing there will be more purchasing of essential raw materials and resulting in more jobs so more investing in the public treasury. Well, I think the more times I repeat it will have a more sentimental impact. Many things happened in the last several years and now when they are coming out of their difficulties they will take time to make investment decisions. The time consumption by the private sector investors is understandable because they are coming out of a trying situation.

READ | 'Even Aaditya Thackeray Used PM Modi's Poster': Amit Shah Reveals When Sena Wrangle Began

The double balance sheet problem the twin balance sheet problem, private sector balance sheet, bank balance sheet all is there in the past but I think they will be coming around now that the tax incentives have been given they should be able to sooner start investing," he added.

But the reason why I harp on investment is because the momentum the government has set in place in order to put public money into infrastructure building as it will have a comprehensive effect on the society that cannot be undermined at all that is why even yesterday when I was reviewing the task force that I have appointed to look at the infrastructure plan clearing, big-ticket plans is going absolutely fine and sometime in the middle of December you will get to know the major projects which we are getting because of the front-loading of the 100 lakh crores that we have announced, you will know that big-ticket is moving absolutely fast."

READ | 'Stance Unchanged': Amit Shah Explains Difference Between Ayodhya & Sabarimala Cases

'I'm not shutting the door'

Further speaking on the weekly appearance made by Finance Minister she said, "You have a parliament session now. Is it alright for a Finance minister to come every Friday and say I've brought a new thing to your kitty, not the best time? As soon as the parliament session ends the time period starts for pre-budget discussion. The parliament is on so if I have to announce I'm not closing the door. if I have to announce I will announce on the floor of the house. It won't be in a Press conference on a Friday it might be on the floor of the house. I am not shutting the door."

READ | 288 Maharashtra MLAs Sworn-in Ahead Of Uddhav Thackeray Becoming CM, Ajit Pawar Reconciles

READ | Maharashtra's Mandate Was For BJP, Its Betrayal Was By Shiv Sena: Amit Shah Hits Back