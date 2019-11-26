25 Parties!: Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Reveals Why Ayodhya Mediation Was The First Of Its Kind

The Founder of the Art of Living Foundation and Spiritual Leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, for the first time ever on Tuesday, revealed what went behind the doors of the mediation process in the Ayodhya land dispute. Speaking at the Republic Summit 2019, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar confirmed that he had suggested a similar solution to the Supreme Court judgement twice before the apex court gave its final verdict. He also added that the mediation process involved 25 parties and it was a very rich experience. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was a part of the mediation panel appointed by the apex court in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

'Mediation of this kind has never been done before'

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar while speaking at the Republic Summit 2019 on Tuesday said, "In 2003, and then in 2017, we had put forth the same solution. In this mediation process, we had to deal with 25 different parties and this is the first of the kind in the world. It has never been done before. Usually, mediation is between two parties, three at the most and not at any public issue. It is about some property or personal issues but here we had to hear 25 different parties and that itself is a very rich experience and I tell you there was such a good harmony and synergy between all the parties that itself shows that the country wanted to move forward and define a solution and readily put behind all that has happened in the past."

Furthermore, he also added that mediating between 25 parties was not an easy job. He said, "The process in mediation is that all of them have to agree. All the 25 parties have to agree and that is not an easy job. Mediation will work when there is uncertainty of winning by any one party or both parties know that there are chances to fail. But when even a couple of the parties think that they are definitely going to win they would not be open to mediation and it has helped in a way that it brought people and made them understand. Those who never met and never sat with each other, they started sitting with each other. Final judgement will only come out of mediation. So we could not settle it but that was also not the real agenda here. It was to really bring people on one platform and make them agree."

