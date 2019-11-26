Sri Sri Ravi Shankar On Ayodhya Case: 'When The Judgment Comes, It Cannot Be Challenged'

Speaking at the Republic Summit 2019, spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar stated while the mediation process in the Ayodhya matter could be challenged, the Supreme Court judgment could not be challenged. He noted that the SC judgment was the best thing to happen. Moreover, he contended that the judgment had put to an end the confrontation over the Ayodhya issue.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar remarked, “Mediation will work when there is an uncertainty of winning by any one party. Both parties know that there are chances to fail. But when even a couple of parties think they are going to win, they will not be open to mediation. And it has helped in a way that it brought people together, it made them understand. Then those who never met and sat with each other started sitting with each other. Anyway, the final word is with the Supreme Court.” He added, “Look, you can always challenge the mediation process, but when the judgment comes, it cannot be challenged. The judgment that has come is the best thing. This puts an end to the whole issue.”

The Ayodhya land dispute case

There has been a longstanding legal dispute about the ownership of land in Ayodhya, which is considered as the birthplace of Lord Ram. The Allahabad High Court gave its judgment on this disputed land in 2010, partitioning it among the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. Thereafter, 14 appeals were filed in the SC against this judgment of the Allahabad High Court. Sri Sri Ravi Shankar was part of the Ayodhya mediation panel headed by former SC Justice Kalifulla. The panel submitted a report to the SC outlining its proposals to solve the dispute. Finally, the Constitution bench of the SC, comprising of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer pronounced a unanimous verdict, awarding the entire disputed area to the Hindu parties. It directed the Centre to formulate a scheme within three months which will be responsible for building a temple. On the other hand, the SC ordered that an alternative land of 5 acres in Ayodhya would be given to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque.

