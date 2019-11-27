At Republic Summit, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Opens Up On Ayodhya Mediation Like Never Before

Spiritual leader and Art Of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Tuesday, while speaking with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami at the Republic Summit 2019, shed enormous light on what had gone on during the mediation in the Ayodhya case. He said, "We had put forth our opinions once in 2003 and then in 2017. In this mediation process, we had to sit with 25 different parties. And this is the first of the kind in the world. It has never happened before."

He added, "Usually, mediation is between just two parties or three at the most. We had to hear 25 different parties. And that itself is a very rich experience." Earlier, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar had spoken to the Republic TV exclusively on the day of the Ayodhya verdict.

Speaking about the verdict at the Summit, he said, "There was such a good harmony and synergy between all the parties that it shows that the country wanted to move forward and really find solutions and put behind all that that has happened in the past."

Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict

Pronouncing the landmark judgment in the Ayodhya dispute case, the Supreme Court on November 9, delivered a unanimous judgment in the title suit of the disputed area awarding it to the Hindu parties for the construction of a temple. It also directed the Centre to come up with a scheme within three months to set up a trust which will hand over the outer courtyard and inner courtyard of the site for construction of a temple. Apart from this, the SC stated that an alternate land of 5 acres is to be allotted to Muslims for the liberty of constructing a mosque, either by the central govt or the State govt, in a suitable and prominent place in Ayodhya.

