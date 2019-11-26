Sri Sri: 'The Debate Will Have No Meaning If There Are No Divisive Voices'

Founder of the Art of Living Foundation Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on Tuesday in an interaction with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami at the Republic Summit 2019 when questioned on the divisive voices that had erupted during the mediation process of the Ayodhya land dispute, he jovially quipped, “Arnab, if these divisive voices are not there then your debate will have no meaning,” adding “Your debate stands on this (divisive voices) and makes the truth shine more. I always see they are only complimentary, you know, divisive voices, in fact, unite people on the other side. It may appear to be dividing on one side and when it doesn’t make sense, when it is illogical, it, in fact, brings a lot of passion and oneness with all those who are sensible.”

'The country wanted to move forward'

Speaking about the Ayodhya land dispute verdict at the summit, the spiritual leader said, "There was such a good harmony and synergy between all the parties that it shows that the country wanted to move forward and really find solutions and put behind all that has happened in the past."

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar remarked, “Mediation will work when there is an uncertainty of winning by any one party. Both parties know that there are chances to fail. But when even a couple of parties think they are going to win, they will not be open to mediation. And it has helped in a way that it brought people together. Those who never met and sat with each other started sitting with each other. Anyway, the final word is with the Supreme Court.” He added, “Look, you can always challenge the mediation process, but when the judgment comes, it cannot be challenged. The judgment that has come is the best thing. This puts an end to the whole issue.”

