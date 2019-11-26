'They Helped Shape Our Ethos': Army Chief Gen Rawat Hails Veterans Who Epitomised Valour

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday remembered the veteran leaders of the Indian Army who helped in shaping the ethos of the army and also strengthen the army as an instrument. General Rawat remembered the contributions of Field Marshals KC Cariappa and Sam Manekshaw and General Thakur Nathu Singh, KS Thimayya and Brigadier Mohammad Usman. COAS Rawat also spoke about the ethos of Indian Army - that is a set of guiding principles, beliefs and values that gives the Army an unwritten but powerful Code of Conduct.

'They helped shape our ethos'

General Rawat while addressing the Republic Summit 2019 on Tuesday recollected the contribution of General KS Thimayya back in 1948 and said, "KS Thimayya, one of our most popular and admired generals, when commanding the 19th Infantry division in 1948 in Baramulla and responsible for the defence of Kashmir, it was his brainchild to launch and lead a tank assault on Zojila at a height of over 14,000 feet. Something that surprised and unnerved the Pakistanis completely, thus removing the threat from Leh and Ladakh." The COAS also mentioned veterans Lt Gen PP Thorat, Lt PS Bhagat - the Soldiers General, Brigadier Mohammad Usman - The Epitome of Valour, Gen Zoru Bakshi - Our Most Decorated General, SK Sinha, Soldiers Statesman, Hanup Singh - Brilliant Tactician and added that they they all helped shape our ethos and strengthen our Indian Army as an instrument of national power.

'Our ethos has given us a powerful Code of Conduct'

Furthermore, COAS Rawat added, "Ethos as a set of guiding principles, beliefs and values gives us in the Army an unwritten but powerful Code of Conduct. An elevated platform to operate from which we are expected to do what we are tasked for. It might not have legal sanctity but it is even more powerful than the law. Not be a piece of coded legislation, yet it has resonated in lakhs of jawans and officers over decades of our existence. It offers us a moral compass to guide us when confronted with difficult choices. It is the guiding beacon which helps us choose the harder right from the easier wrong. Ethos gives us an institutional conscience, a distinctive character and above all a unique identity. Therefore, there are times when we have to be different from people. Because we are expected to behave differently. It helps to push ourselves beyond our mental and physical capacities, nudges us towards higher vistas of excellence in every field of our chosen endeavour."

