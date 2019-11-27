UNMISSABLE: Here's What Happened On A Scintillating Day 1 At The Republic Summit 2019

The two-day Republic Summit 2019 which celebrates - India's moment, Nation First - kicked off on November 26 at Taj Palace, New Delhi. As the Summit began, Major (retd.) Gaurav Arya voiced an inspiring message on the meaning of 'Freedom'. Saluting bravehearts, Major Gaurav Arya said: "We rightly remember those and rightly so, who fought and sacrifice for our freedom, freedom is not a shooting star in the sky, freedom is not a blub lighting in the gigantic universe, all illuminating one moment and gone the next, freedom is about wetting the earth with the blood of soldier and it is in this moist earth, the tree of liberty takes root. We ask here, what is the price of our freedom."

PM Modi's Keynote Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his keynote address at the Republic Summit 2019 made a powerful case on why the feeling of ‘Nation First’ would culminate in the country achieving all its goals. PM Modi in his openinng remarks charted the 5-year journey from 'Nation Wants To Know' To 'Nation First', he said, "I extend my greetings to all on Constitution Day. Who can understand better than you that how the journey from 'Nation Wants to Know' to 'Nation First' has been undertaken! In the last five years, everyone in this country has seen this transformation.”

Highlighting the achievements of the government, he stated how tough decisions were taken as they were in the national interest. Speaking on the abrogation of Article 370, PM Modi said, "Our Government, by abrogating Article 370 and 35A has re-established the Constitutional integrity across the nation. Now, new doors are opening up for the development of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh."

Acknowledging the historic decision on the Ayodhya land dispute, PM Narendra Modi criticized the selfish politics over Ayodhya. He opined, “Friends, India faced another issue that had been going on for a lot of years. Different courts held hearings on this issue for many decades. And this issue was Ayodhya. The parties that were in power earlier never tried to solve this sensitive and emotional issue. They were looking for their votes in this issue and thus they tried to emphasize the courts to not come up with a solution. There was no reason for this issue to not be solved earlier. But because of the selfish politics of certain organizations and political parties, the Ayodhya issue was stalled."

Concluding his keynote address, PM Modi said, "Friends, along with constant efforts to improve the standard of living in India, the country has also set an aim of $5 trillion economies and I am confident that with the motto of 'Nation First' we will get the desired results of all our efforts and the country will also achieve all its goals."

COAS General Bipin Rawat's address, 'Guarding The Nation'

The Chief of the Army Staff General Bipin Rawat at the Republic Summit 2019 began his address on 'Guarding The Nation' by paying tribute to those who had died in the dastardly 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai, and those who had then fought to defeat terrorists. COAS General Bipin said, "Today we recall the patriotism of those brave service officers, police persons, civilians who rubbed their soldiers to defeat terrorism in Mumbai. And the patriotic fervour that was generated by them, I think has generated a new kind of nationalism amongst the citizens of our country. I am indeed delighted to be here as a part of this conclave which epitomises the notion and spirit of the nation.”

The COAS on ethos, ethics and values of the Indian Army said, "Every institution whether civilian or military has a set of principles that guide his path. But why is a robust ethos so dear to all of us? Well, ethos as a set of guiding principles, beliefs and values give us in the Army an unwritten but powerful Code of Conduct. An elevated platform to operate from which we are expected to do what we are tasked for. It might not have legal sanctity but it is even more powerful than law. Not be a piece of coded legislation, yet it has resonated in lakhs of jawans and officers over decades of our existence.”

The COAS noted that the Indian Army’s unique ethos guided the personnel when faced with tough choices. Moreover, he observed that it helped the Indian soldier to achieve all-round excellence. General Rawat also highlighted the fact that the ethos proved to be very important in combat situations.

Following his address, COAS General Bipin Rawat honored India's heroes. He started off with, Shaurya Chakra winner (Retd) Vembu Shankar Colonel, who is on a one-man mission to connect with maximum families of the soldiers who have lost their lives. He then felicitated wife of Late Sepoy Gajendra Singh, Smt. Puspa Devi, followed by Sepoy Shyam Nandan Mishra who was part of the recovery team, that carried out the operation of recovering the army's crash helicopter from water bodies under severe climatic conditions.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar on 'Bridging the Gap'

Spiritual leader, humanitarian and founder of the Art of Living Foundation, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar in his address on 'Bridging the Gap' at the Republic Summit 2019 shed light on what had gone on during the mediation in the Ayodhya case. He said, "We had put forth our opinions once in 2003 and then in 2017. In this mediation process, we had to sit with 25 different parties. And this is the first of its kind in the world. It has never happened before." Sri Sri Ravi Shankar who was one of the members of the mediation panel.

When asked where does he sees the Indian society in the next five to ten years, the Spiritual leader said, "I would only say looking at the vibrant youth power of this country, our youth are not going to get balked down by any situation. They are resilient, they are vibrant they will take challenges and they will march forward. This I can say both in rural and urban areas, in both places people are ready to take challenges and there is nothing that can stop this country from progressing."

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also highlighted on the Uniform Civil Code and said, "Yes, sometimes firm steps are required, as our government did in abrogating Article 370."

