WATCH: Kangana Ranaut Reveals When She Got Her First Paycheck, What She Did With It

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday at the Republic Summit 2019 spoke of the time when she had received her first paycheck.

In a conversation with Roshan Abbas, Kangana Ranaut said, " I used to stay in Delhi when I received a Mother Dairy ice cream ad. I was playing the role of a junior artist back in 2004 when I received my first paycheck of around Rs. 8000-9000. I remember paying the rent of my Lajpat Nagar house with it, that I shared with 2-3 other girls."

Kangana on her carefree attitude

The actor revealed how anger or a carefree attitude helped her immensely in her career. She shared how she did not take too much stress on how she would survive right from her struggling days. Kangana said, "I feel that whatever I have done in my life and whatever success I have achieved, there is this childishness in me, sometimes that does not even have logic. That is why I like my anger as well, whatever I have done in anger has always worked for me like leaving my house in anger. There are always questions of where to live, and what to eat and what if something happens to you. But in the heat of the moment, I came here and I was staying with 6-7 girls, and we’d have bread and pickle and roam around. We would give auditions and we started meeting people. I think this childishness is very important, where you think beyond logic, and have that craziness, that is what should happen.”

#QueenOfBollywood | People think I am very stupid with my money, but I think I am very wise. I like to invest in my dreams: Kangana Ranaut at the #RepublicSummithttps://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/RhQOnqFhKy — Republic (@republic) November 27, 2019

