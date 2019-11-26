WATCH: PM Modi Cites Arnab's Debates To Explain 'Nothing Can Be Solved Without Challenges'

While talking about the challenges felt by Indians, PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday, jokingly drew a parallel with challenges faced by guests on Republic Media Network's primetime The Debate. Speaking at the Republic Summit, he said that the 'long window' of guests too were taking a risk by appearing on the show - a point which he used to highlight a larger motif - that it was because of these challenges that it was so successful.

What the PM said:

"Nothing can be solved without challenges. Look at Arnab's TV Show. Such a long window... Calling a long list of guests, Arnab's Adalat commences. Is that less risky? Arnab's guests take the risk of coming to his show," he said at his keynote address.

He added, "Keeping all fun aside, Arnab is battling against challenges. Due to this, a network like Republic TV has achieved its position."

PM Modi on Nation First

Explaining the meaning of 'Nation First', he highlighted the sacrifice of an LPG subsidy and the Republic Summit's theme echoing similar sentiments. He stated that on his appeal more than a crore people left their gas subsidies - this is Nation first.

"The theme 'India's moment, Nation first' reflects the aspirations of the country. Some years ago, I'd made an appeal and said 'he who can, leave your gas subsidy.' It was a small appeal but after it more than a crore people left their gas subsidies. This is 'Nation First'," he said.

Talking about 'Nation First', he said, "Our aspirations are bigger, and so is the effort we make to achieve this," while talking about the abrogation of Article 370 and the Ayodhya verdict. He also stated how anti-India forces have been repeatedly rejected by the people of this country while explaining what is 'Nation First.

Republic Summit kicks off

Republic Summit 2019 kicked off on Tuesday with an address by COAS General Bipin Rawat and then Art of Living Founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The Summit which is Republic TV's second is being held at Taj Palace Delhi on November 26-27, with the theme - 'India's moment, Nation First'.

