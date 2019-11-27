Full Session: Watch S Jaishankar's Freewheeling Conversation With Arnab Goswami

On Wednesday, November 27, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had a freewheeling conversation with Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami at the Republic Summit 2019. He talked about various aspects of India’s foreign policy. Moreover, he highlighted that the Indian leadership had taken a firm stance on Pakistan unlike governments in the past. Here are some of the highlights of this session:

Comment on 'unpredictable' tweets of US President Donald Trump

S Jaishankar said: "Somewhat a unique trend. He has his own ways. I keep coming back to one point. You don't enter a game thinking what other people's game plan is, we should have our plan. If Americans want us to back them, in their trade interest, we can but we have and we know our interests."

Relationship with China

The EAM stated, "Our relationship with China is a combination of competition and collaboration. The two of us are quite unique, we are two countries with more than a billion people each. We have a certain place in human history."

A unique take on the session theme- Bharat's Global Powerplay

"I was very pleased when I came to know that was the title because there is a phrase in our Constitution- 'India, that is Bharat', and 'India, that is Bharat' was actually an issue that was debated in the constituent assembly. It had to do with our traditions and history and most of all with our identity and our self-perception," Jaishankar opined. He added, "Now, in a way, I would say, yesterday we celebrated our Constitution Day. A thought which I think should really, in a sense, be debated among all of us is really, after 70 years, has India become more Bharat and more Bharat in the sense that democracy has actually struck roots, gained greater acceptance, delivered greater results."

Leadership's clarity on Pakistan

The External Affairs Minister contended, “I think there has been clarity in the last 5 years that unless we address the issue of terrorism, cross-border terrorism, talking about anything else doesn’t make sense. We did not have that clarity before. There are different ways of talking about it. I am not into diplomatic tactics out here. If you ask an average Indian today- what bothers you? He will tell you- it is the Pakistani terror. I mean no one has anything against the average Pakistani. It is the Pakistani policy of terrorism that bothers the average Indian."

Pakistan's denial strategy nailed

Jaishankar observed, "Show me one country in the world that openly does cross-border terrorism with its neighbouring country. There is a trend of implausible deniability. Pakistan says 'I will do it, but you cannot'. The real debate with Pakistan is that what should you talk about. It is cross-border terrorism and there is nothing else to talk about. After 26/11 there was a lot of debate and not there much after."

