Watch The Roaring Response From Crowd As Amit Shah Speaks About PoK

In the ongoing Republic Summit 2019, Union Minister Amit Shah’s response to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami’s question of the unanticipated plan of action on PoK won a huge round of applause. Goswami asked the Union Minister whether or not there is any plan of action on Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The response of Union Home Minister to Goswami’s inquiry received a standing ovation. Shah opined, “I don’t believe the plan of action and the time of action should be revealed or discussed on a TV debate. These are matters pertaining to national security. The decisions related to such issues should be taken without any delay when the right time comes, just like the decision of abrogation of article 370.”

The Union Home Minister jovially added,” Hence, please do not ask me the plan of action and the time of action,” hinting that the required action will be taken without any further ado when the right time comes.

READ | FULL SPEECH: At Republic Summit, PM Modi Makes Powerful Case For Putting 'Nation First'

Justifies his aggression in Parliamentary session

While on the discussion of abrogation of article 370 with Arnab Goswami, Shah announced that both the parliament houses have the capacity to abrogate article 370 as the Parliament has all the powers to pass a law within the territorial boundaries of the nation. He added that his aggression in the parliamentary session during the debate of article 370 was shot up when the opposition made a misleading statement that parliament does not have the powers to pass a law in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that anybody would have become aggressive on such misleading statements. “It is obvious to get angry when they asked how can you make a law in Jammu & Kashmir! By asking such a question, they raised a question on the powers of Parliament which is the apex constitutional body on the nation, hence getting angry is just obvious. As far as sacrificing our lives for PoK is concerned, I am not alone, there are crores of Indians who would be ready to give their lives for Kashmir and PoK.”

WATCH | Israel's Envoy To India Speaks To Republic TV, Says 'Terrorism Is A Global Disease'

READ | Republic Summit 2019: PM Modi Lists His Govt's Endeavours Which Put 'Nation First'

READ | At Republic Summit, PM Modi Illuminates Significance Of India's Moment-Nation First Theme