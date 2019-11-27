After Many Years We Have A PM With A Natural Scientific Temper: MoS Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State Dr Jitendra Singh on Wednesday at the Republic Summit 2019 spoke about PM Modi's interest to encourage scientific pursuits in the department of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). "Chandrayaan 2 was a mission which was keenly watched by each one of us. The presence of Prime Minister Modi during the launch is a part of the consistency with which PM Modi has been forthcoming in encouraging and promoting all the scientific pursuits in the Department of Space," the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Department of Atomic Energy and Department of Space added.

'PM Modi has a natural scientific temper'- Dr. Jitendra Singh

Speaking about Prime Minister Modi's natural scientific temper, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, "After many years, for the first time, we have a Prime Minister who has a natural scientific temper. Some original initiatives have been undertaken due to his intervention, for example, the South Asia satellite launch mission, which included 6 other countries including Nepal, Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan. Missions like this give India a leadership role and it is also a reiteration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's neighbours' first policy."

The Union Minister also spoke about how India's ascent in becoming a superpower is being heralded through the Department of Space. He said, "India is heralding as a space superpower. Now we are planning Gaganyaan, the solar mission and more". The Minister of State was speaking at the second Republic Summit, just hours after ISRO's latest success, in the launch of the Cartosat-3 among others.

