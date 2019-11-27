WATCH: Will Corruption Crackdown Boost The Economy? Finance Minister Sitharaman Answers

On being asked whether the government’s crackdown on corruption would necessarily give a boost to the economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman opined that both things were linked. She made these remarks at the Republic Summit 2019 on Wednesday. She stated that unless she dealt with corruption, the system was not going to change. At the same time, Sitharaman acknowledged that the government was improving the financial system to ensure a harassment-free experience for the citizens.

Sitharaman remarked, “But unless I attend to that also, the system is not going to change. The fact that you are continuously reminding me about the harassment, harassment of the tax assessees, and that is why the reforms are not just to remove those who have several cases of corruption and disproportionate assets which has been pending over the decades. We have taken a legitimate course of removing them because there are provisions for me to do that. But simultaneously I am improving the systems too. So, not one notice from any one of the tax authorities- direct or indirect can be sent to the assessee unless it has a centralized computerized number. And it also clearly states in that about the claims. This will ensure that at the local level, no officer can go about saying that I have come to inspect you without the system approving it. At least there is some accountability.”

Home Minister Amit Shah speaks at Republic Summit

Earlier at the Republic Summit 2019, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated that the National Register of Citizens (NRC) would be implemented across India. He mentioned that was not just his but the stance of the government. Maintaining that the NRC had nothing to do with the politics of West Bengal, he said that only citizens should be allowed to vote and have a stake in the country’s affairs.

