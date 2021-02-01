2 Key Features Of Budget 2021: Massive Infra Push & Healthcare Capacity Building: FM

Quick links:
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted two important features of the Union Budget 2021 namely - the mammoth increase in the spending on infrastructure and attending to the needs of the health sector. Addressing the press after presenting the Union Budget 2021 on Monday, FM Sitharaman noted that the budget was presented amid the decision to give greater impetus to the economy and that the underlying aim of the budget was to spend qualitatively and give a push to demand. Addressing the concerns raised about the fiscal deficit, FM Sitharaman pointed out that the 'government had spent' and that without doing so the deficit wouldn't have reached the mark as it stands at present.
Detailing on the two important features of the Union Budget 2021, Nirmala Sitharaman noted that the government had worked on capacity building in the health sector including the establishment of labs, the National Institute of Virology, catering to blocks requiring critical care centres, testing labs and so on. Further FM Sitharaman pointed out that Union Budget catered to the infrastructure in the health sector based on block level, state level and national level requirements and remarked that the expenditure allocated for health sector had been increased to Rs 233 lakh crore. The increase in the amount allocated for infrastructure was also highlighted by FM Sitharaman as she pointed out that there was a 37% increase of Rs 5.54 lakh.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman categorically stated that the agriculture sector was not ignored by the government in the Union Budget 2021 and that agriculture infrastructure development cess was introduced. She also listed the various reforms introduced in the financial sector including the continuation of disinvestment, the decision of Life Insurance Cooperation (LIC) to have an IPO and so on. Sitharaman also said that the PM Modi-led government had ensured capital expenditure was reviewed and was increased and avoided delaying it.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted that over 13,000 km length of roads at a cost of Rs 3.3 lakh crore had already been awarded under Rs 5.35 lakh crore Bharatmala project of which 3,800 km has been constructed. Further, she said that 11,000 km of national highway corridor was expected to be completed by March 2022 and that projects for 8500 km will be awarded. Nirmala Sitharaman also announced the government's intentions to set up more economic corridors in the future, hinting at 3500 km of national highway works at an investment of Rs 1.03 lakh crores.
The following are the projects announced by FM Sitharaman:
