2 Key Features Of Budget 2021: Massive Infra Push & Healthcare Capacity Building: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted two important features of the Union Budget 2021 namely - the mammoth increase in the spending on infrastructure and attending to the needs of the health sector. Addressing the press after presenting the Union Budget 2021 on Monday, FM Sitharaman noted that the budget was presented amid the decision to give greater impetus to the economy and that the underlying aim of the budget was to spend qualitatively and give a push to demand. Addressing the concerns raised about the fiscal deficit, FM Sitharaman pointed out that the 'government had spent' and that without doing so the deficit wouldn't have reached the mark as it stands at present.

READ | Union Budget 2021: History & Trivia About Indian Union Budget Ahead Of Presentation Today

Detailing on the two important features of the Union Budget 2021, Nirmala Sitharaman noted that the government had worked on capacity building in the health sector including the establishment of labs, the National Institute of Virology, catering to blocks requiring critical care centres, testing labs and so on. Further FM Sitharaman pointed out that Union Budget catered to the infrastructure in the health sector based on block level, state level and national level requirements and remarked that the expenditure allocated for health sector had been increased to Rs 233 lakh crore. The increase in the amount allocated for infrastructure was also highlighted by FM Sitharaman as she pointed out that there was a 37% increase of Rs 5.54 lakh.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman categorically stated that the agriculture sector was not ignored by the government in the Union Budget 2021 and that agriculture infrastructure development cess was introduced. She also listed the various reforms introduced in the financial sector including the continuation of disinvestment, the decision of Life Insurance Cooperation (LIC) to have an IPO and so on. Sitharaman also said that the PM Modi-led government had ensured capital expenditure was reviewed and was increased and avoided delaying it.

READ | Budget 2021 Hikes Infra Capex 34.5% To HUGE ₹5.54 Lakh Cr: Roads, Rail & Sea Breakup Here

Major boost for infra in Roads, highways and transport

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman noted that over 13,000 km length of roads at a cost of Rs 3.3 lakh crore had already been awarded under Rs 5.35 lakh crore Bharatmala project of which 3,800 km has been constructed. Further, she said that 11,000 km of national highway corridor was expected to be completed by March 2022 and that projects for 8500 km will be awarded. Nirmala Sitharaman also announced the government's intentions to set up more economic corridors in the future, hinting at 3500 km of national highway works at an investment of Rs 1.03 lakh crores.

The following are the projects announced by FM Sitharaman:

Madurai-Kollam corridor and Chittor- Thatchur corridor whose construction will begin in 2022.

1100 km of National Highway works in Kerala at an investment of Rs 65,000 crore including a 600 km section of Mumbai-Kanyakumari corridor in Kerala.

675 km of highway work in West Bengal at a cost of Rs 25,000 cr including the upgrading of existing roads in Kolkata, Siliguri.

National highway work of Rs 19,000 cr was already in progress in Assam and an investment of Rs 34,000 crore covering 1300 km of National Highway will be undertaken in the state in 3 years.

An enhanced outlay Rs 1,18,101 crore was provided for the Ministry of Roads, Transport, and Highway of which Rs 1,08,230 crores was provided as capital - highest capital provided.

READ | Budget 2021 thrills Nitin Gadkari; MoRTH minister hails 'historic' Infrastructure push

Health & Well Being

Features of PM- Aatmanirbhar Swasth Yojana scheme:

Support for 17,000 rural and urban wellness centres

Setting up health labs in all districts and 3382 public block units in 11 states

Establishing critical care units in 602 districts and 12 govt institutions

Strengthening National Centre for Disease control - its five centres and its urban units

Expansion of the integrated Health portal to all states & UTs

Operationalisation of 17 Public Health units and strengthening of 33 existing units at points of entry - 33 airports, 7 seaports and 11 land crossings

Setting up of 17 health emergency centres and 2 mobile hospitals

Setting up a regional WHO centre office, 9 bio-safety level 3 laboratories, 4 regional National Institute of Virology

Vaccines

The pneumococcal vaccine will be rollout will be done across India to prevent 50,000 child deaths annually

Rs 35,000 crores vaccines for COVID-19 this year 2021-22, and more if required

READ | Budget 2021: 137% Hike In Health Spending; PM Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana Launched