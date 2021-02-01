Ahead Of Union Budget; Nirmala Sitharaman, MoS Finance & Other Sr Officials Meet President

Ahead of presenting Union Budget 2021 at Parliament at 11 am, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman accompanied by Union Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur and all top bureaucrats of the North Block of Finance Ministry called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Union Budget 2021: Sitharaman's Bahi Khata 2.0

As it was already conveyed that the Union Budget 2021 was going to have many firsts due to the pandemic, the Finance Minister on Monday was seen carrying a tablet instead of her incoming "Bahi Khata". However, keeping up with her swadeshi "Bahi Khata", the Union Finance Minister kept the tablet inside a red coloured cover with a golden coloured national emblem embossed on it.

Earlier in 2019, Nirmala Sitharaman had ditched the long-standing tradition of carrying budget documents in a leather briefcase and went swadeshi with as "Bahi Khata". Taking a jibe at the past dispensations, she had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government is not a "suitcase-carrying government".

Paper Union Budget 20201

Owing to the pandemic, this year, the Union Budget will be delivered in paperless form for the first time. The budget 2021 assumes greater significance as it comes amid the COVID pandemic which has caused economic disruption. Finance Minister Sitharaman earlier had launched the "Union Budget Mobile App" for hassle-free access of budget documents by the Members of Parliament (MPs) and the general public using the simplest form of digital convenience. This mobile application facilitates complete access to 14 Union Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement (commonly known as Budget), Demand for Grants (DG), and Finance Bill as prescribed by the Constitution.

Full time table of Union Budget 2021

Time: 8:30 AM approx

FM will leave her residence for North Block

Time: 9:00 AM

Photo along with Budget Team when FM Nirmala Sitharaman leaving for Rashtrapati Bhawan

Time: 10:00 AM

Photo Shoot when FM entering the Parliament House with Budget Briefcase

Time: 10:15 AM

Union Cabinet meeting in Parliament to pass the Budget

Time: 11:00 AM

FM will present Budget

Time: 3:00 PM

FM Nirmala Sitharaman will address a Post Budget Press Conference along with Minister of State for Finance and all other Secretaries at Media Center

Time: 4:45 PM

Suneet Sharma, Chairman & CEO, Railway Board along with other Railway Board Members will hold a Press Conference on provisions for Indian Railways in General Budget 2021 in Conference Hall, 2nd Floor, Rail Bhawan, New Delhi.

