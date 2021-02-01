Budget 2021: 137% Hike In Health Spending; PM Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana Launched

Quick links:
In the post-COVID India, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Monday, announced an expanded focus on Health, allocating 2.83 lakh crores in this year's Union Budget - a 137% in Health budget. Under the Health and well-being sector, she announced a Centre-sponsored Health system - PM Aatmanirbhar Swasth Yojana with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crores over 6 years in addition to the National Health Mission. The FM outlined the six pillars on which the Aatmanirbhar sector of Budget 2021 rested - Health and Well-Being, Physical and Financial capital and infrastructure, Inclusive Development for Aspirational India, Reinvigorating Human Capital, Innovation and R&D.
"A new Centrally, sponsored Health system - PM Aatmanirbhar Swasth Yojana with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crores over 6 years. This will strengthen the existing detection and curing centres and set up new centres in addition to the National Health Mission," said Sitharaman. The Finance Minister is currently presenting India's first digital Budget due to the ongoing pandemic.
Merge Supplementary nutrition program with Poshan Abhiyan - adopt nutritional aims across 112 aspitrational districts
Supplementary Nutrition Programme & POSHAN Abhiyaan to be merged, Mission POSHAN 2.0 to be launched
To strengthen nutritional content, delivery & outcome
Intensified strategy for improving nutritional outcomes in aspirational districts#AatmanirbharBharatKaBudget
Outlay for health increased to â‚¹ 2,23,846 crore, an increase of 137% relative to previous year's budget#AatmanirbharBharatKaBudget pic.twitter.com/GLWaUXa2vW
