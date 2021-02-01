Budget 2021: 137% Hike In Health Spending; PM Aatmanirbhar Swasth Bharat Yojana Launched

In the post-COVID India, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Monday, announced an expanded focus on Health, allocating 2.83 lakh crores in this year's Union Budget - a 137% in Health budget. Under the Health and well-being sector, she announced a Centre-sponsored Health system - PM Aatmanirbhar Swasth Yojana with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crores over 6 years in addition to the National Health Mission. The FM outlined the six pillars on which the Aatmanirbhar sector of Budget 2021 rested - Health and Well-Being, Physical and Financial capital and infrastructure, Inclusive Development for Aspirational India, Reinvigorating Human Capital, Innovation and R&D.

FM announces PM Aatmanirbhar Swasth Yojana

"A new Centrally, sponsored Health system - PM Aatmanirbhar Swasth Yojana with an outlay of Rs 64,180 crores over 6 years. This will strengthen the existing detection and curing centres and set up new centres in addition to the National Health Mission," said Sitharaman. The Finance Minister is currently presenting India's first digital Budget due to the ongoing pandemic.

Health & well Being

Features of PM- Aatmanirbhar Swasth Yojana scheme:

Support for 17,000 rural and urban wellness centres

Setting up health labs in all districts and 3382 public block units in 11 states

Establishing critical care units in 602 districts and 12 govt institutions

Strengthening National Centre for Disease control - its five centres and its urban units

Expansion of the integrated Health portal to all states & UTs

Operationalisation of 17 Public Health units and strengthening of 33 existing units at points of entry - 33 airports, 7 sea ports and 11 land crossings

Setting up of 17 health emergency centres and 2 mobile hospitals

Setting up a regional WHO centre office, 9 bio-safety level 3 laboratories, 4 regional National Institute of Virology

Nutrition

Merge Supplementary nutrition program with Poshan Abhiyan - adopt nutritional aims across 112 aspitrational districts

Water & Air

Launching the Jal Jeevan Mission Urban, 2.86 cr households to get tap connections in 500 amrut cities - over 5 years with outlay of 2,87,000 crores

Urban Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 with outlay of â‚¹ 1,41,678 crore over 5 years from 2021- Focused on complete fecal sludge management, waste water treatment, source segregation, management of waste from urban construction, bioremediation of legacy dump sites

â‚¹ 2,217 crore for 42 urban centres with million plus population, to tackle burgeoning problem of air pollution

Scrapping policy

A voluntary vehicle scrapping policy reducing pollution and oil imports

Vehicular Fitness test after 20 years in personal vehicles and 15 years for commercial vehicle

Vaccines

The pneumococcal vaccine will be rollout will be done across India to prevent 50,000 child deaths annually

Rs 35,000 crores vaccines for COVID-19 this year 2021-22, and more if required

