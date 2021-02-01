Budget 2021: Covid Shifts Fiscal Deficit Target To 6.8%; Contingency Fund Gets ₹30,000 Cr

Hit by the Coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Monday, announced that the Fiscal deficit of FY-2021-2022 was pegged at 6.8% of GDP while FY-2020-21's fiscal deficit was pegged at 9.5% GDP, while presenting the Annual Budget. Adhering to the Finance Commission's recommendation the Centre has kept the state's share of the Central taxes at 41%, while J&K and Ladakh will be funded by Centre. The FRBM Act (2003) proposed that revenue deficit, fiscal deficit, tax revenue and the total outstanding liabilities be projected as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) in the medium-term fiscal policy statement.

Fiscal deficit announcments

In 2020-21, Fiscal deficit is pegged at 9.5% of GDP. We have funded this through government borrowing, small fund borrowings and short-term borrowings. We will need about Rs 80,000 crore for which we will be markets in these two months. To give our economy the required push, estimates for 2021-22 is 34.83 lakh crores - including 5.54 crores as capital expenditure (increase of 34.5% from FY 2020-21)

The Fiscal deficit in FY 2021-22 is pegged at 6.8% of GDP. The gross borrowing from markets will be 12 lakh crores and aim to reduce fiscal deficit to below 4% by FY 2025-26.

The contingency fund of India is proposed to be augmented from 500 crores to 30,000 crores through finance bill

As per 15th Finance Commission, we are allowing a ceiling of net borrowings for states at 4% of GSDP in 2021-2022 - a portion of the ceiling to be used for incremental capital expenditure. Additional borrowings ceiling of 0.5% of GSDP will be allowed, subject to conditions. The states will be required to fiscal deficit of 3% by 2023-24 as recommended by 15th Finance Commision

Discontinuation of NSF loan to Food Corporation of India for food subsidy

As RBI mandates fiscal deficit to be 3% of GDP by 31 March 2021-2022, but due to unforeseen circumstances has led to a deviation to be submitted

Amending the FRBM act - the government has tabled the Finance Commission's report retaining the state's share at 41%. We recognise our commitment to federalism and adhere to this recommendation. The funds of Union territories - Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh would be provided by the Centre. On Commission's recommendation, we have allocated Rs 1,18,452 crore as revenue grants to 21 states in FY 2021-22

While India's fiscal deficit has seen a sharp increase, the international monetary Fund (IMF) projected a 11.5% growth for India in 2021 - making it the only major economy of the world to register double-digit growth this year amidst the coronavirus pandemic. China is next with 8.1 per cent growth in 2021 followed by Spain (5.9 per cent) and France (5.5 per cent). IMF has also projected that India’s economy is projected to grow by 6.8 per cent in 2022 and that of China by 5.6 per cent, with India regaining its tag of the fastest developing economies of the world.

