Budget 2021 Eyes National Monetisation Pipeline & Aatmanirbhar Manufacturing For $5Tn GDP

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said that for a USD 5 trillion economy, India's manufacturing sector has to grow in double digits on a sustained basis. While presenting the Union Budget for 2021-2022 in Parliament, she announced the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme with an outlay of Rs 1.97 lakh crore for 5 years starting this fiscal, under the second pillar of the Budget - 'Physical and Financial Capital and Infrastructure'

"Aatmanirbhar Bharat - Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes are things I would like to pay emphasis. For a $5 trillion economy, our manufacturing sector has to grow in double digits. Our manufacturing companies need to become an integral part of global supply chains, possess core competence and cutting edge technology. To achieve all of the above, PLI schemes to manufacturing global champions for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat have been announced for 13 sectors. For this, the government has committed nearly Rs 1.97 lakh crore over 5 years starting this financial year. This initiative will help bring scale and size in key sectors to create and nurture global champions and provide jobs to our youth," Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Budget 2021's announcements for Textiles/Textile Industry

"To enable the textile industry to become globally competitive, attract large investments and boost employment generation, a scheme of mega-investment textiles park will be launched in addition to the PLI scheme. This will create a world-class infrastructure with plug and play facilities to enable create global champions in exports, 7 textile parks will be established over three years," FM announced.

Asset Monetisation and the National Monetisation Pipeline

"Monetising operating public infrastructure assets is a very important financing option for new infrastructure construction," FM Sitharaman said. She said that the government will launch national monetisation for potential brownfield infrastructure assets. "National monetisation pipeline for potential brownfield infrastructure assets will be launched," Sitharaman said. She said Railways will monetise dedicated freight corridors. The Finance Minister also said that pipelines of GAIL (India) Ltd, Indian Oil Corp (IOC) and HPCL will be monetised.

The proposed concrete steps to increase funding for the National Infrastructure Pipeline:

1. By creating institutional structures

2. By monetising assets

3. By enhancing share of capital expenditure in Central and State Budgets

Finance Minister said the government will set up a Rs 20,000 crore Development Finance Institution (DFI) with a view to mobilise Rs 111 lakh crore required for funding of the ambitious national infrastructure pipeline.

Sharp hike in capital expenditure

The Finance Minister proposed a sharp rise in capital expenditure for the next fiscal to Rs 5.54 lakh crore, from Rs 4.39 lakh crore in the current financial year. Over and above this expenditure, the government would also be providing more than Rs 2 lakh crore to states and autonomous bodies for their capital expenditure. "We will also work out a specific mechanism to nudge states to spend more of their Budget on the creation of infrastructure," Sitharaman said.

Voluntary vehicle scrapping policy

FM Sitharaman also announced the much-awaited voluntary vehicle scrapping policy to phase out old and polluting vehicles. She said that under voluntary vehicle scrapping policy, personal vehicles would undergo a fitness test after 20 years while commercial vehicles would require it after completion of 15 years. She said this will promote fuel-efficient and environment-friendly vehicles while cutting on India's huge import bills.

MSMEs

On MSME allocation, the Finance Minister announced that it will be doubled. The Government will set aside Rs 15,700 crore in Financial Year 2022. "We have taken a number of steps to support the MSME sector in this budget. I have provided Rs 15,700 crore more than double the previous year," said Sitharaman. The government also proposed to reduce the margin money requirement from 25% to 15% for startups.

"Financial Inclusion: To further facilitate credit flow under the scheme of Stand Up India for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes and also women, I propose to reduce the margin money requirement from 25% to 15% only and to also include loans for activities in allied activities in agriculture," the Finance Minister added.

Proposal to increase FDI cap in insurance sector

The government has proposed to increase foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector to 74%, a move aimed at attracting overseas players. She proposed to amend the Insurance Act 1938 to "increase the permissible FDI limit from 49% to 74% in insurance companies and allow foreign ownership and control with safeguards".

"Under the new structure, the majority of directors on the board and key management persons would be resident Indians with at least 50% of directors being independent directors and specified percentage of profits being retained as a general reserve," she said.

Start-Ups, Divestments and LIC

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "For startups, we are allowing 1% companies to grow without any restriction on their paid-up capital. Other than IDBI we plan to take up 2 more banks for disinvestment. LIC IPO will come in 2022. All divestments announced so far, including Air India, BPCL, CONCOR, Pawan Hans, to be completed by 2022."

The government proposed to launch a unified securities market code. The securities market code will include the Sebi Act, Depositories Act and Government Securities Act, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. In addition, the capital markets watchdog, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), will be notified as a regulator for a gold exchange, she added. Towards investor protection, the Finance Minister proposed to introduce an investor charter as a right for investors in all financial products.

