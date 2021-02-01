Budget 2021 FULL Speech & Text: Finance Minister Sitharaman Presents 1st Paperless Budget

As the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Annual Budget in Parliament on Monday - India's first paperless budget, her speech lasted for 1 hour 40 minutes - a big reduction from her previous 2 hour 40 minute speech in 2020. Encompassing several sectors under Aatmanirbhar Bharat - Health and Well-Being, Physical and Financial capital and infrastructure, Inclusive Development for Aspirational India, Reinvigorating Human Capital, Innovation and R&D, Finance Minister has also focused on asset monetisation, fiscal deficit etc. Amid the farmers' protest and COVID-19 pandemic, Budget 2021 focused on healthcare and agriculture.

Read the full Budget speech here:

Full Budget Speech - Union Budget 2021 by ankit on Scribd