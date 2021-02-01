Budget 2021: On Agriculture, FM Spells Out MSP Benefit progression; Seaweed Park For TN

As Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2021 for a very crucial year for the domestic and global economy on Monday, she said that the Government is committed to the welfare of the country's farmers. While stating that the MSP (Minimum Support Price) has undergone a change, the Finance Minister said that the Government has assured that the MSP is at least 1.5 times the cost of production across all commodities. She also announced a special Rs 1000 cr scheme for the welfare of tea workers in Assam and West Bengal.

Amid the ongoing farmer protests, FM Nirmala Sitharaman added, "The procurement has also continued to increase at a steady pace. This has also resulted in an increase in payment to farmers substantially."

Nirmala Sitharaman on Agriculture sector

Asserting that the procurement by the government has resulted in increased payment to the farmers, the Union Finance Minister outlined the details of wheat production. She said that in the case of wheat, the total payment made to the farmers in 2013-14 was Rs 33,874 cr. In 2019-2020, the amount paid to farmers was Rs 62,802 cr and in 2020-21 it further increased to Rs 75,060 cr Sitharaman said, "The number of wheat growing farmers who were benefited increased to 43.36 lakh in 2020-21 as compared to 35.57 lakh farmers in 2019-20."

Speaking further, the Union Minister informed that in the case of paddy, the amount paid to the farmers in 2013-14 was Rs 63,928 cr, which later increased to Rs 1,41,930 cr in 2019-20. Finally, in 2020-21, the amount paid to paddy farmers increased to Rs 1,72,752 cr, she added. Outlining the figures of the number of farmers who were benefited from this, Sitharaman said it increased from 1.24 cr in 2019-21 to 1.54 cr in 2020-21.

The FM while presenting the Union Budget 2021 said, "In the case of pulses, the amount paid to the farmers in 2013-14 was Rs 236 cr. In 2019-20, it was increased to Rs 8,285 cr and finally, in 2020-21 it was increased by 40 times, i.e; Rs 10,530 cr. The cotton farmers have seen a marvelous increase from Rs 90 cr in 2014 to Rs 20,974 cr in 2020-21."

Highlight PM Modi's Svamitva scheme, the Finance Minister said that under this scheme, the "records of rights" is being given to property owners in villages. Informing that until now up to 1.80 lakh property owners in 1,241 villages have been provided with the document, Nirmala Sitharaman said that in 2021-22, she proposes to cover all states and UTs of the country. In an attempt to provide adequate credit to the farmers, the Minister informed that this year the Finance Ministry has enhanced the credit target. She said, "This year, we will focus on ensuring increased credit flow to animal husbandry, dairy and fisheries sector.

FM: 'We are enhancing allocation to rural infrastructure development fund'

Asserting that the Finance Ministry this year is enhancing the allocation to the rural infrastructure development fund from Rs 30,000 cr to Rs 40,000 cr, Sitharaman informed that the micro-irrigation fund that has Rs 5,000 cr has been created under NABARD (National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development) and she proposes to double it by augmenting it by another Rs 5,000 cr.

Sitharaman said, "In order to boost Value Addition Agriculture and INI products and their exports, the scope for operation green scheme, which is only applicable to tomatoes, onions and potatoes will be enlarged to include 22 perishable crops. Around 1.68 lakh cr farmers are registered and trade of value Rs 1.41 lakh has been carried out through e NAM (National Agricultural Market)."

Keeping in view the transparency and the competitiveness that E NAM has bought into the agricultural market, a thousand more mandis will be integrated with e-NAM, the Union Minister said that all the agricultural infrastructure fund will be made available to APMCs for augmenting infrastructure facilities.

India to get 5 major fishing harbours

Speaking about the fisheries sector, Sitharaman informed that she is proposing substantial investments in the development of modern fishing harbours and fish landing centres. She said, "5 major fishing harbours in Kochi, Chennai, Vishakhapatnam, Pardeep and Petuaghat will be developed for fishing activities." She mentioned that Indian fishing harbours and fish landing centres will also be developed along the bank of rivers and waterways.